The Golden State Warriors could look to find a trade partner for Andrew Wiggins this offseason

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
At 46-36, the Warriors finished 10th in the West last season. They had to compete in the play-in tournament for a chance to make the postseason. However, Golden State lost to the Kings and they did not make the playoffs. The Warriors are at a pivotal crossroads this offseason.

There are rumors that all-star SG Klay Thompson could leave in free agency. Additionally, the Ringer’s Logan Murdock reported that the Warriors could try and shop Andrew Wiggins this offseason. The 29-year-old has been with Golden State for the last five seasons. Wiggins struggled to find a consistent role last season and it may be time for the team to cut their losses and move on.

Has Andrew Wiggins already played his last game for the Golden State Warriors?


During the 2019-20 trade deadline, the Warriors made a deal with the Timberwolves to acquire Andrew Wiggins. Golden State sent Minnesota D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III, Omari Spellman, 2021 protected first-round and a second-round pick. At his best, Wiggins was Golden State’s second-best scoring opinion after Steph Curry. Wiggins was part of the Warriors team in 2022 that defeated the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

He was named an all-star for the first time in 2021-22 on his way to winning a title with the Warriors. Over the last two seasons, Wiggins has struggled to find a consistent role with the team. In 2022-23, Wiggins played in just 37 games for the team. He missed an extended period that season due to a personal matter. With the Warriors in 2023-24, Wiggins averaged a career-low (13.2) points, (1.7) assists, and (27.0) minutes per game. Instead of Wiggins, forward Jonathan Kuminga saw increased playing time and eventually started for the team.


Last season, the Warriors had the fourth-oldest and most expensive roster in the league. Some changes need to be made this offseason and GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. knows that. He’s noted that the Warriors are exploring all angles this offseason. One move that could benefit the Warriors is finally parting ways with Andrew Wiggins. He was a great player for them three years ago, but the one-time all-star has failed to get back to that level of play. Free agency starts on June 30th at 6:00 p.m. EST. That would be the first chance the Warriors would have to trade Wiggins this offseason.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
