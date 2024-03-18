NFL

In 2023, the Commanders finished 4-13. They have the 2nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s an exciting time in Washington as the team will likely take their next franchise QB. This offseason, the team needs to continue building their roster for next season. 

Washington is trying to take a step forward as a franchise. Their new GM Brad Peters was formerly the assistant GM for the 49ers. He’s using the resources the team had to build a competitive roster next season. Today, the team announced they’ve signed free agent CB Michael Davis. The former Charger will be heading into his eighth professional season.

Michael Davis is signing with the Washington Commanders


To start his NFL journey, Michael Davis went undrafted in 2017 out of BYU. Eventually, Davis found his way to the Chargers. His playing time was limited during his rookie season. However,  Davis did make nine starts for the team in 2018. In 107 games with Los Angeles, Davis made 74 career starts. He finished with 345 combined tackles, 275 solo, eight interceptions, and 69 pass deflections. After the 2020 season, Davis signed a three-year extension with the Chargers.

That three-year deal was up this offseason and Davis didn’t have to wait long to find a new team. Washington lost CB Kendall Fuller to the Dolphins this offseason in free agency. Singing a veteran CB with experience was a piece the Commanders needed. Michael Davis should fill that role nicely for the team. Davis is going to have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot this offseason. Cornerback was a weak spot for Washington in 2023.


The weakest link in the secondary for the Commanders is Emmanuel Forbes. He was a rookie with Washington last season and saw his fair share of struggles. Forbes was the 16th overall pick by the Commanders out of Mississippi State. Mid-way through the 2023 season, Forbes was benched and he made just six starts. Davis could easily be Forbe’s replacement next season. Washington cannot have another season with Forbes as a starting CB getting torched each week. That’s not a recipe for success. Expect Davis to have a serious opportunity to be a starter in 2024.

