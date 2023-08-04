In the 2022 season, Chicago’s 20 sacks as a team were the fewest in the NFL. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team with four total sacks. They rushed the QB on pass plays 22 percent of the time, the second-worst in the NFL. It’s clear that the Bears needed a pass rush specialist for the 2023 season.

That’s why free agent Yannick Ngakoue has agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Bears. He was guaranteed $10 million upfront by Chicago and will be joining his 5ht team since the 2020 season. Ngakoue has limitations on the field defensively, but his ability to win and rush the passer was enough for Chicago to sign him for one season.

The #Bears are signing former #Colts star pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to a 1-year, $10.5M deal, sources say, giving them a weapon off the edge they’ve been seeking. Ngakoue has never played for Matt Eberflus, but he’s played in his system before. It should be seamless. pic.twitter.com/kbj8qAUnRx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2023



Last season, Yannick Ngakoue played in 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts. He recorded 9.5 sacks and has never had less than 8.0 sacks in his first seven professional seasons. Ngakoue is one of five players in league history to accomplish that feat. The other four players are DeMarcus Ware, Reggie White, Derrick Thomas, and Aaron Donald. Ware, White, and Thomas are all in the Hall of Fame and Donald will be there one day once he retires.

That’s some elite company for Ngakoue to be in. You can pencil him in for at least 8.0 sacks in 2023 with Matt Eberflus as his defensive coordinator. He’s never played for him before, but he has played in his defensive system. There should be no learning curve for Ngakoue in his first season as a member of the Bears.