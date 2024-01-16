After his worst season as head coach of the Patriots, owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick decided to part ways. A 4-13 record is how Belichick would end his tenure in New England. There are several heading coaching vacancies this offseason and the Falcons are one of them. On Monday, Atlanta announced they interviewed Belichick as their potential next head coach.

Landing Bill Belichick would be massive for the future of the Falcons. Arthur Smith was the head coach and led the team to three straight 7-10 seasons. The 71-year-old Bill Belichick has the chance to start fresh again in his coaching career. Is Atlanta the right move for the six-time Super Bowl champion? We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Are the Falcons serious candidates to get Bill Belichick as their next head coach?

We have interviewed Bill Belichick for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 16, 2024



Falcons owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay fired head coach Arthur Smith last Monday. Since then, Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network reported that Atnalta has interviewed six head coaching candidates. Additionally, they’ve requested to interview four others. The Falcons are wasting no time trying to find their next head coach. They are working fast and diligently to make the right decision for the future of their franchise.

Last week, Bill Belichick and the Patriots mutually parted ways. The Falcons are the first known team to interview Belichick for their head coaching vacancy. That shows how serious the team is in potentially hiring the legendary head coach. Atlanta has some real talent on both sides of the ball and they want to cash in on that potential. Bill Belichick might be able to get that out of their current roster if he was hired. He built a model of consistency in New England and that’s why the former Patriots head coach is so highly desired this offseason.

Legendary coach Bill Belichick and #Falcons owner Arthur Blank met in person recently to discuss Atlanta’s head coaching job, per sources. No deal is imminent. But there is mutual interest and conversations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Lcnpemj4bZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 16, 2024



Owner Arthur Blank has a desire to win now with the roster they’ve built in Atlanta. Besides QB, the team has built a solid roster with talent on offense and defense. After a 7-10 season, the Falcons have the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Depending on who’s available, the team might need to take a QB. However, if Belichick is their head coach, he might not want to start with a rookie QB. Rather, he might tell the Falcons he wants the team to sign a veteran free agent. This is all hypothetical, but it’s not out of the ordinary. Who knows how much longer Belichick will be a head coach? Wherever he ends up, the 71-year-old wants a chance to be a competitive team.