The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed Bill Belichick for their vacant head coaching position

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
After his worst season as head coach of the Patriots, owner Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick decided to part ways. A 4-13 record is how Belichick would end his tenure in New England. There are several heading coaching vacancies this offseason and the Falcons are one of them. On Monday, Atlanta announced they interviewed Belichick as their potential next head coach. 

Landing Bill Belichick would be massive for the future of the Falcons. Arthur Smith was the head coach and led the team to three straight 7-10 seasons. The 71-year-old Bill Belichick has the chance to start fresh again in his coaching career. Is Atlanta the right move for the six-time Super Bowl champion? We’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Are the Falcons serious candidates to get Bill Belichick as their next head coach?


Falcons owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay fired head coach Arthur Smith last Monday. Since then, Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network reported that Atnalta has interviewed six head coaching candidates. Additionally, they’ve requested to interview four others. The Falcons are wasting no time trying to find their next head coach. They are working fast and diligently to make the right decision for the future of their franchise.

Last week, Bill Belichick and the Patriots mutually parted ways. The Falcons are the first known team to interview Belichick for their head coaching vacancy. That shows how serious the team is in potentially hiring the legendary head coach. Atlanta has some real talent on both sides of the ball and they want to cash in on that potential. Bill Belichick might be able to get that out of their current roster if he was hired. He built a model of consistency in New England and that’s why the former Patriots head coach is so highly desired this offseason.


Owner Arthur Blank has a desire to win now with the roster they’ve built in Atlanta. Besides QB, the team has built a solid roster with talent on offense and defense. After a 7-10 season, the Falcons have the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Depending on who’s available, the team might need to take a QB. However, if Belichick is their head coach, he might not want to start with a rookie QB. Rather, he might tell the Falcons he wants the team to sign a veteran free agent. This is all hypothetical, but it’s not out of the ordinary. Who knows how much longer Belichick will be a head coach? Wherever he ends up, the 71-year-old wants a chance to be a competitive team.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

