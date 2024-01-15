Head coaching searches around the NFL will heat up this coming week, as there are still plenty of vacancies to fill around the league. And while there hasn’t been any movement out of Dallas as of yet, there is reason to believe that the Cowboys will explore the possibility of moving on from Mike McCarthy after yet another disappointing playoff exit. There have been some names that have already been floated as possible replacements, though some have warned to use caution when throwing Bill Belichick’s name into the mix.

NFL: Belichick Won’t Entertain Dallas, Says Shannon Sharpe

Molly Qerim: “Does Bill Belichick to the Cowboys make sense?” Shannon Sharpe: “Hell no… You couldn’t pick a worse match than Jerry Jones and Bill Belichick… [Jerry] wants to be the face of it.” 👀 (via @FirstTake)pic.twitter.com/YwiyK6YzOG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2024

The coach that many consider the greatest of all time was let go last week. After 24 season at the helm in New England and 6 Super Bowl championship trophies to show for it, the two sides parted ways after the team put up a 4-12 record in 2023, officially signifying the end of the Patriots’ dynasty that lasted two full decades and was perhaps the most successful that the NFL has ever seen.

There has been plenty of speculation about where he might end up and which NFL team he’ll chase the all-time wins record with. The Falcons have been one of the names most often brought up, but many have linked Belichick to the Cowboys as a potential joining of forces.

But not so fast on that thinking, according to ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe:

Hell no. Man do you not understand that coach Belichick wants authority?…You can not pick a worse match than Jerry Jones and coach Bill Belichick. He got rid of Jimmy! He got rid of Bill Parcells!…He (Jerry Jones) wants to be able to do everything, he wants to be the face of it.

Jerry Jones Has A Certain Type Of Coach That He Prefers

“He’s been amazing… I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl… so I get it, but add me to the list in that case.” – Dak Prescott on speculation about Mike McCarthy’s job security pic.twitter.com/OTkVY7jvbc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 15, 2024

It would certainly present a power struggle between two of the most hard-headed figures in the game. Jones has been known to hire softer spoken coaches ever since firing Parcells in 2006, and Belichick had his own power struggle with Robert Kraft in New England despite holding both head coach and general manager duties.

Belichick has not accepted any interviews yet, but we could get some news on that front in the coming days. The Patriots have already filled their vacancy by promoting Jerod Mayo to the front of the line.