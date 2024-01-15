NFL

NFL: Power Struggle Could Keep Bill Belichick Away From Cowboys Coaching Job

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz bill belichick ap jef 240111 1705003239462 hpmain 16x9 1600
rsz bill belichick ap jef 240111 1705003239462 hpmain 16x9 1600

Head coaching searches around the NFL will heat up this coming week, as there are still plenty of vacancies to fill around the league. And while there hasn’t been any movement out of Dallas as of yet, there is reason to believe that the Cowboys will explore the possibility of moving on from Mike McCarthy after yet another disappointing playoff exit. There have been some names that have already been floated as possible replacements, though some have warned to use caution when throwing Bill Belichick’s name into the mix.

NFL: Belichick Won’t Entertain Dallas, Says Shannon Sharpe

The coach that many consider the greatest of all time was let go last week. After 24 season at the helm in New England and 6 Super Bowl championship trophies to show for it, the two sides parted ways after the team put up a 4-12 record in 2023, officially signifying the end of the Patriots’ dynasty that lasted two full decades and was perhaps the most successful that the NFL has ever seen.

There has been plenty of speculation about where he might end up and which NFL team he’ll chase the all-time wins record with. The Falcons have been one of the names most often brought up, but many have linked Belichick to the Cowboys as a potential joining of forces.

But not so fast on that thinking, according to ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe:

Hell no. Man do you not understand that coach Belichick wants authority?…You can not pick a worse match than Jerry Jones and coach Bill Belichick. He got rid of Jimmy! He got rid of Bill Parcells!…He (Jerry Jones) wants to be able to do everything, he wants to be the face of it.

Jerry Jones Has A Certain Type Of Coach That He Prefers

It would certainly present a power struggle between two of the most hard-headed figures in the game. Jones has been known to hire softer spoken coaches ever since firing Parcells in 2006, and Belichick had his own power struggle with Robert Kraft in New England despite holding both head coach and general manager duties.

Belichick has not accepted any interviews yet, but we could get some news on that front in the coming days. The Patriots have already filled their vacancy by promoting Jerod Mayo to the front of the line.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz bill belichick ap jef 240111 1705003239462 hpmain 16x9 1600
NFL

LATEST NFL: Power Struggle Could Keep Bill Belichick Away From Cowboys Coaching Job

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
rsz 17790644800
NFL
Dallas Cowboys: 3 Important Players Who Will Be Free Agents In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024 NFL postseason with high expectations, and deservedly so. They were one of the hottest teams in the league at different points during the season,…

Coldest Games in NFL History
NFL
Coldest Games in NFL History: Chiefs Endure Fourth-Lowest Temperature to Prevail Against the Dolphins
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 15 2024

Kansas City advanced to the Divisional Round after hosting Miami in sub-zero temperatures last week – see where it ranks on the all-time coldest games in NFL history. Baring any…

Mike McCarthy Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones would not comment on the job security of Mike McCarthy after their playoff loss
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2024
Baker Mayfield Bucs pic 1
NFL
Buccaneers Injury Report: Baker Mayfield (ribs, ankle) will play in the wildcard round vs. the Eagles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2024
A.J. Brown Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles Injury Report: A.J. Brown (knee) will not play in the wildcard round for Philadelphia on Monday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2024
rsz jordan love packers mvp
NFL
Win Over Dallas Is 2nd Largest Upset In Packers Playoff History
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 15 2024
Arrow to top