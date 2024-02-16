With the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans drafted QB C.J. Stroud. The 22-year-old proved to be a game-changer for Houston in 2023. Stroud finished with 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. That was enough for him to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. His Texans teammate Will Anderson Jr. won Defensive Rookie of the Year. Proving Houston has a bright future ahead of them.

While the NFL season is over, players have some downtime to do what they please. This weekend, Texans’ C.J. Stroud will be taking his talents to the NBA hardwood. The 2023 OROY will be participating in the Ruffles 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity game on Friday night. Stroud will be a member of the team coached by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

C.J. Stroud is proving to be an all-around athlete and it’s not surprising

#Texans CJ Stroud will be playing in the #NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.🔥 How many buckets is Stroud scoring? pic.twitter.com/hVmOkl5Ema — Fanzine NFL (@NFLFanzine) February 8, 2024



Just last week, C.J. Stroud played in Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic. The award-winning QB has seven home runs during the homerun derby. Additionally, he had two double and a homerun in the game to lead his team to a win. Stroud won MVP of the game. He noted hat he played baseball growing up and that showed in his performance. Now. Stroud will be taking his talents to the NBA hardwood where he’s had success as well.

The 22-year-old also played basketball in high school and can showcase his talents this weekend. Stroud even claimed recently that get dropped 40+ points on the Miami Heats’s rookie Jaime Jazquez. It’s hard to know how true that story really is. However, you can not question that C.J. Stroud is an elite multi-sport athlete.



Tonight, you can watch Stroud and the rest of the celebrities play on ESPN or the ESPN app. It will start at 7:00 p.m. EST. Houston’s C.J. Stroud already said he doesn’t plan on doing too much. He said he wants to make some shots and have some fun on the court. Nothing too serious for the reigning offensive rookie of the year. Likely a smart move by Stroud. Tune in tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN to watch the Ruffles 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity game.