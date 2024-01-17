American Football

C.J. Stroud Best Player Prop Bets vs Ravens – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Olly Taliku
C.J. Stroud continues his post-season on Saturday afternoon with a Divisional round clash against the Ravens and ahead of the game, we have selected our favorite player prop picks for the Houston QB.

C.J. Stroud Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs Baltimore Ravens

  • Stroud over 1.5 passing touchdowns +140
  • Stroud over 243.5 passing yards -110
  • Stroud anytime touchdown scorer +600
C.J. Stroud Player Prop Pick 1: Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns +140 with Bovada

The first C.J. Stroud player prop bet to look at for the Texans Divisional game vs the Ravens this weekend is passing touchdowns, with most NFL bookmakers giving a price of +140 for the Houston quarterback to throw over one.

Stroud has been remarkable for Houston this year in his rookie campaign and he ended the regular season with consecutive games  scoring over 1.5 passing touchdowns.

The odds on favorite for rookie offensive player of the year threw 26 touchdowns this season and with five in his last two matches, he’ll be hoping to continue his excellent form into the post-season.

C.J. Stroud Player Prop Pick 2: Over 243.5 Passing Yards -110 with Bovada

Stroud’s passing yard line for this weekend’s playoff game has been listed at 243.5 yards, which is a number that he has achieved in each of his last two matches for the Texans.

With an average of 273.9 passing yards per game this season, Stroud led the NFL in the category, as well as in touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The Texans have faced off with Baltimore once this year during the regular season, with Stroud throwing for 242 yards in that loss, which is just under this weekend’s line.

C.J. Stroud Player Prop Pick 3: Anytime Touchdown Scorer +600 with Bovada

The final prop bet we are taking a look at for Stroud this weekend is his anytime touchdown prop, which has been priced at +600 for Saturday afternoon’s matchup.

Stroud has only ran himself into the end zone on three occasions this year, which is why his price for a touchdown is so high against the Ravens.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
