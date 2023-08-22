In the 2017 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected RB Tarik Cohen in the fourth round. He played four seasons for Chicago and was an All-Pro return man in 2018. The 28-year-old last played in Week 3 of 2020 when he suffered multiple devastating injuries.

It’s been a long road for Cohen, but he’s ready to work out for a team if given the opportunity. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cohen is healthy and ready for another chance to resume his career. He’ll stay ready to hear his phone ring with an opportunity to play in the NFL once again.

Nearly three years from his last game played, Tarik Cohen is still trying to make a return

Former Bears’ RB Tarik Cohen, who missed the 2021 season while recovering from an ACL injury and was out of football last season recovering, is now healthy and ready for NFL workouts, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha. At 28, Cohen wants to resume his NFL career. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2023



In Week 3 of the Bears’ 2020 season, Tarik Cohen suffered multiple devastating injuries. He suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and a fracture of the tibial plateau. Chicago released Cohen in March of 2022 with an injury designation. Sadly, in May of 2022, the 28-year-old tore his Achilles during a live stream training session.

That further delayed his return to the league, but Cohen is healthy well over a year after his last injury. In his career, Cohen’s nickname was “The Human Joystick” for his elusiveness and skill. During the 2018 season, Cohen led the league with 33 punts returned for 411 yards. He also made the Pro Bowl that season with career-highs in rushing (444) and receiving yards (725).

Reminder how explosive Tarik Cohen was 🥲pic.twitter.com/Dd29Bm4phG — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) August 22, 2023



The Bears currently have Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman as their two primary RBs this season. Additionally, Justin Fields is going to get his fair share of designed QB runs. Tarik Cohen was a great all-around player for the Bears, but there might not be a spot for him on their 2023 roster. For now, he can continue to train and stay in shape awaiting a call for an NFL workout. He just turned 28 years old in late July.