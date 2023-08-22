NFL

Tarik Cohen is healthy and ready for an NFL workout as he tries to play for the first time since 2020

Zach Wolpin
In the 2017  NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected RB Tarik Cohen in the fourth round. He played four seasons for Chicago and was an All-Pro return man in 2018. The 28-year-old last played in Week 3 of 2020 when he suffered multiple devastating injuries. 

It’s been a long road for Cohen, but he’s ready to work out for a team if given the opportunity. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cohen is healthy and ready for another chance to resume his career. He’ll stay ready to hear his phone ring with an opportunity to play in the NFL once again.

Nearly three years from his last game played, Tarik Cohen is still trying to make a return


In Week 3 of the Bears’ 2020 season, Tarik Cohen suffered multiple devastating injuries. He suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and a fracture of the tibial plateau. Chicago released Cohen in March of 2022 with an injury designation. Sadly, in May of 2022, the 28-year-old tore his Achilles during a live stream training session.

That further delayed his return to the league, but Cohen is healthy well over a year after his last injury. In his career, Cohen’s nickname was “The Human Joystick” for his elusiveness and skill. During the 2018 season, Cohen led the league with 33 punts returned for 411 yards. He also made the Pro Bowl that season with career-highs in rushing (444) and receiving yards (725).


The Bears currently have Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman as their two primary RBs this season. Additionally, Justin Fields is going to get his fair share of designed QB runs. Tarik Cohen was a great all-around player for the Bears, but there might not be a spot for him on their 2023 roster. For now, he can continue to train and stay in shape awaiting a call for an NFL workout. He just turned 28 years old in late July.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
