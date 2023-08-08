The 2022 NFL season was Tom Bray’s last year in the league and with the Buccaneers. He played in Tampa Bay for three seasons and won a Super Bowl with them in 2020. In March, the Bucs signed QB Baker Mayfield to replace Brady. However, there seems to be an open QB competition in Tampa Bay.

Battling with Mayfield for the starting QB job is former Florida QB Kyle Trask. He was drafted in the second round by the Bucs in the 2022 NFL Draft. In their first unofficial depth chart released today, Tampa Bay had a very interesting note next to their QBs. It listed Baker Mayfield “OR” Kyle Trask as their starting QB for the 2023 season.

Who is going to win the job to be Tampa Bay’s starting QB?

Never seen “Or” on a depth chart…. https://t.co/8baT8eYQSD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2023



This Friday, the Buccaneers play their first pre-season game vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the unofficial depth chart, Baker Mayfield is in the first-team slot and Kyle Trask is listed with the second unit. Despite Mayfield’s NFL experience, they’ve listed an “OR” between Trask and himself on the depth chart.

This has been humbling for Baker Mayfield. He was an elite QB in college and was the #1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 28-year-old played four seasons with the Browns before joining the Panthers for the start of the 2022 season. Mayfield was traded in-season to the LA Rams where he played in five games and made four starts.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask has a goal of “protecting the football” in his competition with Baker Mayfield for the starting job, via @AroundTheNFL “I’ve definitely been seeing what I can and can’t do for the past two years (in practices) I think I have a much… pic.twitter.com/91pau2V1vp — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) August 8, 2023

His competition at QB this year is a player with limited NFL experience. As a rookie with the Bucs last season, Trask only played in one of their 17 games. He completed just three passes for 23 yards. Despite his limited playing time, Trask has done a great job of not turning the ball over in training camp. That’s something that Mayfield’s reportedly been struggling with.

Fox Sports’ Greg Auman reported that Mayfield has seven interceptions through nine practices with the Bucs. Mayfield has the experience but has been turnover heavy throughout camp. If Kyle Traskk plays well during the pre-season, he could win the starting QB job for the Bucs in 2023.