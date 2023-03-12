The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an obvious opening at the quarterback position heading into free agency, and it look as though Baker Mayfield could be in the cards to be the franchise’s next signal caller.

Whoever comes in and mans the position will not only have some serious shoes to fill, he’ll also have work to do to get the offense back into form. It wasn’t the same Tom Brady we were used to in 2022, but he wasn’t terrible. In fact, he had one of the better statistical seasons of his career, leading the league in passing attempts while throwing nine interceptions, three fewer than the season prior.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Reported Interest In Baker Mayfield

But Tampa Bay struggled, and qualified for the playoffs due in very large part to being members of the NFC South, one of the weakest divisions in football. It may not have shown in the stats, but it wasn’t the same high-powered Brady that we have been accustomed to seeing.

His retirement doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given his age and happenings in his personal life. It does, however, create an issue for the Buccaneers and which direction they go at the most important position in the game. Their draft assets are limited, as they hold the 19th overall pick in a draft that is top-heavy in quarterback talent.

But free agency is an option, and there are reports that Tampa Bay has their eye on one player in particular. Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Bucs would be looking to target Baker Mayfield in free agency, and that he would compete with former second-round pick Kyle Trask for the starting job.

When free agency begins, the #Bucs are expected to target ex-#Rams QB Baker Mayfield as a potential starting QB option, per me and @MikeGarafolo. This could be competition for Kyle Trask, their former 2nd-round pick, who the team likes a lot. As TB plots life without Tom Brady… pic.twitter.com/9PmbTG0tYW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023

Mayfield spent time with both the Panthers and Rams last season, after spending the first four years of his career in Cleveland. He struggled in Carolina and eventually fell out of favor, but had one magical moment with the Rams on a Thursday night, which felt like proof that he still had some juice left in the tank.

The Rams went just 1-3 the rest of the way with Mayfield under center, but his performance was apparently enough to garner some interest on the free agent market this off-season. And if reports are true, he could be filling in for the greatest of all time.

