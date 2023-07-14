Editorial

Buccaneers’ Antoine Winfield Jr. told the media that he’s ‘sure’ the team is still reaching out to Tom Brady

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost the best player in the history of the NFL. There’s no getting around the fact that it’s going to be nearly impossible to replace the production of Tom Brady. What if Brady wasn’t actually done playing yet? 

According to Tampa Bay’s Antoine Winfield Jr., the Buccaneers could be reaching out to Brady this offseason. He’ll be 46 at the start of next season, but he still might be the best option for the Bucs. It wouldn’t be the craziest move for them to at least reach out and see.

Antoine Winfield Jr. joked that the Bucs could be reaching out to Tom Brady this offseason


For the 2023 season, the Buccaneers’ QB situation is not great. During the offseason, they brought in former first-overall pick back in 2018, Baker Mayfield. He’s struggled to find consistency in the NFL. Mayfield played four seasons for the Browns and then split last season between Carolina and Los Angeles.

Battling him for the QB1 spot next season is 2021 second-round draft pick, Kyle Trask. Last season was his rookie year with the Bucs and he attempted only nine passes. He has the leg-up on Mayfield for knowing the Bucs’ system, but the former Browns QB has way more NFL experience.

It’s more likely than not that Tom Brady is staying in retirement. His 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports begins in 2024. He’ll be transitioning to the role of a broadcaster. Nobody in the NFL has had as much success as Brady and he sees the game like no other. On top of all this, Brady has an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
