Steve Kerr Anticipating Frosty Reception In Boston After Benching Jayson Tatum At The Olympics

Olly Taliku
Golden State Warriors and team USA head coach Steve Kerr is anticipating a frosty reception when the Warriors visit Boston this season, after he benched Jayson Tatum during the Paris Olympic Games. 

Steve Kerr Ready For Boston

Steve Kerr received a lot of criticism out of Boston this summer, with the team USA head coach opting to bench Jayson Tatum during the Olympic Games in favour of other stars.

Speaking this week about visiting Boston with the Warriors this season, Kerr said that he is anticipating a frosty atmosphere but insisted that it will be nothing he can’t handle.

“I think they’re going to be all over me. [laughs] That’s fine.

“Jayson handled things so well. Then obviously it became a media subject, but he couldn’t have handled it better. Tyrese [Haliburton], same thing. Every game was different. And we talked about that from the first night – 12 superstars and probably only nine can play consistent minutes.”

Kerr chose to bench Tatum for the majority of the Olympic Games this summer, despite the Celtics star leading his team to a championship just months before.

During the Olympics, Kerr explained that he wasn’t benching Tatum due to his ability, rather the other players outshining him during the games.

Boston face off with Golden State at TD Garden on the 6th of November and Kerr is sure to receive abuse from the loyal Celtics fans when the Warriors visit.

Kerr Recognises LeBron For Commitment

When asked if winning the Olympic Games was as enjoyable as winning an NBA championship, Kerr acknowledged how good his time was in Paris despite being brief.

“It’s equally as gratifying. But totally different in that it’s a five-week sprint.”

Kerr also spoke about LeBron James this week, thanking the Lakers legend for his work during the Olympic Games where he highlighted his professionalism once again.

“You’re coaching guys that you’ve been coaching against. I Loved getting to know these guys,” Kerr said. LeBron was so incredible, jut in his preparation. Engagement in every practice and every meeting, he was amazing.”

Team USA secured yet another gold medal in Paris this summer, marking their fifth consecutive title as they continue their impressive run with the ‘dream team’.

Arrow to top