Pittsburgh Steelers Have More At Stake Than Any Other NFL Team In Week 12

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been an anomaly so far in 2023. They lost in Week 1 but have maintained a winning record ever since, and were sitting at 6-3 with a chance to make a push at first place in the wildly competitive AFC North. Somehow, they were able to achieve their early season success despite having both their offense and defense rank in the bottom 5 of the league.

Steelers Playoff Odds Will Drop To 39% With Loss This Week

It is the power of head coach Mike Tomlin, who has never finished with a losing record in his 16 full years as the Steelers head coach. Pittsburgh’s roster has a lack of talent at more than a few positions, but he has been able to get what he can out of Kenny Pickett and others in order to be a threat in the AFC playoff picture.

Their chances of making a serious run took a hit last week, when they lost on a last-second field goal to the division rival Browns, knocking them down to 6-4 and 1.5 games behind the Ravens for the division lead. The Steelers are still clinging to a playoff spot, currently sitting in the 7th and final seed thanks to the Bills having an extra mark in the loss column.

No Burrow Will Help Pittsburgh’s Chances

Their Week 12 game against the Bengals will be massive for Pittsburgh. According to PFF’s analysis, no NFL team has more riding on the results of the weekend than the Steelers, as they have a potential 37% swing in their playoff odds pending the results. They currently have a 61% chance of qualifying for the postseason, but that number will drop all the way to 39% should they lose. But a win over their division foe would boost their chances to 76%.

In a stroke of luck for the Steelers, they’ll face a Cincinnati team that is reeling from the loss of Joe Burrow, which has caused Pittsburgh to enter the game as the favorites. The line for the game currently sits at 1.5 points in their favor.

On the NFC side, the Saints have plenty to play for this week as well. Their postseason odds will increase to 80% if they are able to take down the Falcons, but they’ll drop to 44% should they lose. The Texans, Bills, and Falcons are also fringe teams that will need every win that they can get.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
