Pittsburgh’s Week 8 matchup with Jacksonville was a tough loss for the Steelers. Their defense played extremely well, but the offense could not hold their own. When starting QB Kenny Pickett went out with a rib injury, Mitch Trubisky did what he could to try and keep the team competitive.

The Steelers were also dealing with a few defensive injuries heading into the game. It doesn’t help that they lost three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first quarter. He suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to miss TNF in Week 9 vs. the Titans. They’ll hope that Fitzpatrick won’t have to miss an extended amount of time.

Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Week 8

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: #Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has already been ruled out for Thursday Night’s game against the #Titans, per HC Mike Tomlin. pic.twitter.com/HVI5fNrPV0 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 30, 2023



In the NFL, teams always need to have a next man up mentally. You never know when injuries are going to happen and everyone on the 53-man roster needs to be prepared to see playing time. That was true for the Steelers in Week 8 when they saw starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leave the game. He suffered a non-contact hamstring injury and did not return.

When Fitzpatrick left, Demontae Kazee joined Keanu Neal as the other starting safety. Even the special teamer Miles Killebrew saw snaps on defense with Fitzpatrick out. If the Steelers find out their All-Pro safety will miss significant time, the Steelers could be in the market to trade for one. The deadline is tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. EST.

From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: The #Steelers will be without their star defender Minkah Fitzpatrick for TNF. pic.twitter.com/peUWGSJKan — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2023



Fitzpatrick is not the only Steeler who suffered an injury and did not return in Week 8. Kenny Pickett had a rib injury and did not return to the game. Backup Mitch Trubisky came in and threw one touchdown and two interceptions. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett will probably be more of a game-time decision for the Steelers. They play on TNF at home vs. the Titans in Week 9.