Steelers Injury Report: Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) will miss TNF vs. the Titans in Week 9

Zach Wolpin
Pittsburgh’s Week 8 matchup with Jacksonville was a tough loss for the Steelers. Their defense played extremely well, but the offense could not hold their own. When starting QB Kenny Pickett went out with a rib injury, Mitch Trubisky did what he could to try and keep the team competitive. 

The Steelers were also dealing with a few defensive injuries heading into the game. It doesn’t help that they lost three-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the first quarter. He suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to miss TNF in Week 9 vs. the Titans. They’ll hope that Fitzpatrick won’t have to miss an extended amount of time.

Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Week 8


In the NFL, teams always need to have a next man up mentally. You never know when injuries are going to happen and everyone on the 53-man roster needs to be prepared to see playing time. That was true for the Steelers in Week 8 when they saw starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leave the game. He suffered a non-contact hamstring injury and did not return.

When Fitzpatrick left, Demontae Kazee joined Keanu Neal as the other starting safety. Even the special teamer Miles Killebrew saw snaps on defense with Fitzpatrick out. If the Steelers find out their All-Pro safety will miss significant time, the Steelers could be in the market to trade for one. The deadline is tomorrow at 4:00 p.m. EST.


Fitzpatrick is not the only Steeler who suffered an injury and did not return in Week 8. Kenny Pickett had a rib injury and did not return to the game. Backup Mitch Trubisky came in and threw one touchdown and two interceptions. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett will probably be more of a game-time decision for the Steelers. They play on TNF at home vs. the Titans in Week 9.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
