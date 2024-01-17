After a 31-17 loss to Buffalo in the wildcard round, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is officially over. Important decisions need to be made in the coaching staff and roster this offseason. There are questions about whether head coach Mike Tomlin will be returning next season. Additionally, the Steelers need to make some serious improvements on offense as well.

Chukwuma Okorafor started the 2023 season at RT for the Steelers. He started and played in all 17 games for Pittsburgh the previous season. However, he was benched mid-way through the season for rookie Broderick Jones. Okorafor did not start another game for the Steelers in 2023. This has caused the 26-year-old to regret signing his extension with the Steelers in 2022.

Will Chukwuma Okorafor be with the Steelers in 2024?

#Steelers Offseason Notables

#20 Overall Pick

Proj. Cap Space: -$6M Free Agents

QB Mason Rudolph

ED Markus Golden

LB Mykal Walker

CB Levi Wallace Bubble Candidates

WR Allen Robinson

OL Chukwuma Okorafor

OL Mason Cole

DL Cameron Heyward

CB Patrick Peterson

S Damontae Kazee… — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 16, 2024



In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Steelers used a third-round pick to draft Chulwuma Okorafor out of Western Michigan. He did not become a full-time starter until the 2020 season. From 2020-2022, Okorafor started in 48 of his 49 games for Pittsburgh. Okorafor proved to be a reliable player for the Steelers. Ahead of the 2022 season, he signed a three-year, $29.5 million extension to stay in Pittsburgh.

To start the 2023, Okorafor was the starter for Pittsburgh at RT. He made their first seven starts of the season. However, he was benched by head coach Mike Tomlin in Week 8. Reportedly, he “acted out” and Tomin would not make any further comments on the matter. Ultimately, Okorafor was benched for rookie Broderick Jones. He did not make another start the rest of the 2023 season. Okorafor only played seven more snaps the whole year, all as an ineligible tackle to block.

After Benching, OT Chukwuma Okorafor Regrets Re-Signing With Steelers https://t.co/LB0xtyNVVx pic.twitter.com/YumoYjWjtI — Kyle Beagle (@kylebeagle) January 16, 2024



When speaking to the media, Okorafor was unsure if he’ll be with the team in 2024. He said that’s up to his agents, the Steelers, and himself. Okorafor added that he thinks he’s still young in the league and has a lot of football left in him. His time with the Steelers could be over, but there’s always a chance to start fresh with another franchise. That might be the best move for both parties this off-season.