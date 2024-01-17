NFL

Steelers’ Chukwuma Okorafor regrets resigning with the team ahead of the 2022 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chukwuma Okorafor Steelers pic
Chukwuma Okorafor Steelers pic

After a 31-17 loss to Buffalo in the wildcard round, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is officially over. Important decisions need to be made in the coaching staff and roster this offseason. There are questions about whether head coach Mike Tomlin will be returning next season. Additionally, the Steelers need to make some serious improvements on offense as well. 

Chukwuma Okorafor started the 2023 season at RT for the Steelers. He started and played in all 17 games for Pittsburgh the previous season. However, he was benched mid-way through the season for rookie Broderick Jones. Okorafor did not start another game for the Steelers in 2023. This has caused the 26-year-old to regret signing his extension with the Steelers in 2022.

Will Chukwuma Okorafor be with the Steelers in 2024?


In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Steelers used a third-round pick to draft Chulwuma Okorafor out of Western Michigan. He did not become a full-time starter until the 2020 season. From 2020-2022, Okorafor started in 48 of his 49 games for Pittsburgh. Okorafor proved to be a reliable player for the Steelers. Ahead of the 2022 season, he signed a three-year, $29.5 million extension to stay in Pittsburgh.

To start the 2023, Okorafor was the starter for Pittsburgh at RT. He made their first seven starts of the season. However, he was benched by head coach Mike Tomlin in Week 8. Reportedly, he “acted out” and Tomin would not make any further comments on the matter. Ultimately, Okorafor was benched for rookie Broderick Jones. He did not make another start the rest of the 2023 season. Okorafor only played seven more snaps the whole year, all as an ineligible tackle to block.


When speaking to the media, Okorafor was unsure if he’ll be with the team in 2024. He said that’s up to his agents, the Steelers, and himself. Okorafor added that he thinks he’s still young in the league and has a lot of football left in him. His time with the Steelers could be over, but there’s always a chance to start fresh with another franchise. That might be the best move for both parties this off-season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chukwuma Okorafor Steelers pic
NFL

LATEST Steelers’ Chukwuma Okorafor regrets resigning with the team ahead of the 2022 season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2024
USATSI 22128564 168397130 lowres
NFL
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Best Bets vs Texans – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 17 2024

Soon-to-be two-time MVP Lamar Jackson begins his quest for a first career Super Bowl triumph in the divisional round on Saturday and ahead of the game we have selected our…

Gus Edwards Player Prop Picks
NFL
Gus Edwards Player Prop Best Bets vs Texans – NFL Divisional Round Betting
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 17 2024

As Super Bowl frontrunners Baltimore prepare for their first playoff match-up of the season, we run through a handful of Gus Edwards player prop picks ahead of Saturday’s Divisional round…

Raheem Morris Rams pic
NFL
Rams’ DC Raheem Morris is interviewing for several head coaching vacancies this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2024
NFL
Top 5 Ravens vs Texans Player Prop Bets For Divisional Round Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 17 2024
USATSI 22136667 168397130 lowres
NFL
Ravens vs Texans Same Game Parlay Picks For +650 Divisional Round Bet
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 17 2024
fbge3fxazbe2hjzyk9af
NFL
Rams Injury Report: Tyler Higbee Suffered Torn ACL In Wild Card
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 16 2024
Arrow to top