NFL Odds: Over/Under For Bills vs Steelers Has Been All Over The Board

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers feature wildly different offensive attacks. One is in the top ten when it comes to points scored, while the other is in the bottom 5. So when the two sides meet on Monday during NFL Wild Card Weekend, it is tough to tell what to expect from the scoreboard, and even tougher to predict when the weather is factored in.

NFL Odds: Over/Under On BUF/PIT Game Has Jumped Up & Down

The over/under betting line for the Wild Card game between the Bills and Steelers has been up and down all week long. Given the state of the two offenses, the figure was listed at 42.5 when the lines opened at the conclusion of Week 18 (with Buffalo being listed as a 9.5 point favorite).

But the anticipated weather conditions made that number drop heavily. The National Weather Service had called for blizzard-like conditions during the time that the game was scheduled to be played on Sunday afternoon, including heavy snow and driving winds that were predicted to reach 55–60 miles per hour.

The reports of the inclement conditions caused a serious drop in the over/under designation. Seemingly overnight, the number dropped from the original 42.5 all the way down to where it sat on Friday afternoon at 33.5. The new number would be the lowest over/under for a playoff game since 2009.

Line Is Back Up After Game Gets Moved To Monday

But due to a decision made by the mayor of Buffalo, the NFL has been forced to push the game back a full 24 hours, and it will now be played on Monday afternoon in conditions that will be far less adverse. And because of the change in time and the shift in how much the game will be affected by Mother Nature, the over/under number has shot up again.

Bet on Bills vs Steelers Over 38.5 (-110) at BetOnline

As of Saturday evening, the number was up to 37.5, down from the original mark but far higher than it would have been had they played the contest in the worst of the elements.

It won’t be the only game during NFL Wild Card Weekend where weather is a factor. The Chiefs and Dolphins are set to square off in a game that will feature sub-zero temperatures and a potential windchill of -30 degrees, but there have been no changes made to that particular contest, and the teams will play on Saturday night as originally scheduled.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
