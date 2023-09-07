NFL

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson Says He’ll Have An Interception Against The 49ers On Sunday

Anthony R. Cardenas
The San Francisco 49ers made major headlines yesterday when they signed Nick Bosa to a new contract. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year agreed to a deal to make him the highest paid defensive player in NFL history, and the team will ride into the season with the burden off of their back and Bosa on the field.

Peterson Says He’ll Get An Interception Off Of The 49ers

But there is still a question mark for the 49ers at the most important position on the field. Brock Purdy will enter the season as the team’s starting quarterback, but it wasn’t the option that they thought they’d have at this point. It was just a couple of years ago when the 49ers traded for assets in order to draft Trey Lance, but they’ve already shipped him off to the Cowboys after an extremely limited sample size with San Francisco.

Purdy was thrust into the starting lineup last year after starting the season as a third string, rookie 7th round draft pick. But the 49ers enjoyed plenty of success with him at the helm, not losing a game from Week 13 until the NFC Championship game. Purdy suffered an injury in that contest that would require off-season surgery, but he is apparently healthy enough to be the starter on Sunday as the team opens up their season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Purdy Will Start The Season For San Francisco

According to one Steelers defensive back, the 49ers have “tells” in their offense that can tip off a defense, and even predicts that he’ll get an interception on Sunday. Patrick Peterson said the following:

There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we’re gonna get from those guys in certain situations. When I get my pick Sunday we’ll talk about it.

It is a confident quote from a guy who will be playing his first game with a new team. Peterson spent the last two seasons with the Vikings after building a Hall of Fame career in Arizona previously, and has 8 Pro Bowls and 3 First Team All-Pro selections to his name. He has 34 career interceptions, which is the second most of any active player.

The 49ers are currently favored by 2.5 points for Sunday’s contest.

