Renowned journalist Stan Collymore has claimed former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United’s manager.

On Tuesday (February 20), Bayern Munich announced that they will part ways with their manager Tuchel at the end of the 2023-24 season. The German coach also confirmed the news at a press conference but vouched to give it all to make it a fruitful campaign for the Bavarians. Liverpool and Barcelona, who will also lose their coaches on June 30, have been linked with Tuchel, but Collymore believes the German has his eyes on the Old Trafford job.

Tuchel Eyeing Manchester United Switch After Enjoying Premier League Run With Chelsea

In his column for CaughtOffside, Stan Collymore claimed Thomas Tuchel enjoyed his time in the Premier League and would love to return. He also added that the former Borussia Dortmund boss was waiting in the wings for a call from Manchester United and would pounce on the opportunity.

Collymore said:

“The 50-year-old liked his experience at Chelsea so it’s no surprise that he reportedly wants to return to the Premier League.

“The German coach was often praised during his time at Stamford Bridge and that is a total contrast to what is happening in Germany. He loved the attention and even got a buzz off of it. Ever since then, he has talked about the Premier League positively and it is clear that he would love to return someday.”

He added:

“People may be asking ‘where can he go?’ and there is no doubt in my mind, that he will be targeting the manager’s role at Manchester United. Listening to Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently talking big about the future of Man United, I think there is a 50/50 chance that Erik ten Hag may not be the long-term solution for the Manchester club.

“If you are looking around and thinking ‘who could replace him’, Roberto De Zerbi would not be hard to get but with Tuchel being available, that could be the path they go down if the Premier League giants decide to move on from their current coach soon – which depends on their end to this campaign.”

Erik ten Hag Can Still Save His Man Utd Job

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag came under heavy fire after overseeing an abysmal start to the 2023-24 season. However, things have improved over the last few weeks, with United stringing multiple wins on the bounce. They are currently in sixth place in the league rankings, sitting five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They are also in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup and should make it to the next round at Nottingham Forest’s expense.

If Ten Hag can maintain the momentum and carry United to a top-four finish as well as the FA Cup, there is a good chance that the club will keep him around for next season.