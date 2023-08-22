NBA

Spurs Nearly Offered Austin Reaves A $100 Million Contract

Anthony R. Cardenas
Austin Reaves burst onto the NBA scene last year. He averaged 13 points while playing 29 minutes per game for the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, and even upped his game when the postseason rolled around. Reaves averaged just under 17 points per game during the playoffs, including 21.3 points per during the Western Conference Finals.

Spurs Nearly Offered Austin Reaves $100 Million

It was unknown what the budding star would do with his future. He had earned the respect of the rest of the league with his performances on the big stage, and there were plenty of teams that were reportedly interested in the services of the restricted free agent.

But Reaves wound up staying put. Without signing offer sheets with any other teams (as is the right of a restricted free agent), he returned to the Lakers, who gave him a 4-year contract worth $54 million. With LeBron aging and the window closing on his historic career, it looks like Reaves may be the one to take the torch when his days are numbered.

It was almost all for not. NBA free agency opened just a few days after the conclusion of the 2023 Draft, and the San Antonio Spurs were looking to make yet another splash after drafting Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick.

Spurs Decision Saved The Lakers Millions

As reported by Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Spurs were prepared to offer two different contracts to Reaves. The first was for 4 years and was worth $100, and the other was of the 3-year variety and would have paid out $60 million. But it was the insistence that the Lakers would match any offer sheet that ultimately scared the Spurs away from handing over the offer sheet.

The move saved the Lakers millions of dollars down the road. If they were to have to match the Spurs offer, Reaves would have represented a huge number on their books during the final two years of the four-year deal. Now, he’ll be making a somewhat modest $14 million in 2026 and 2027.

Austin Reaves figures to be a big part of what the Lakers are trying to do, both now and in the future. They are still holding on to title aspirations as long as LeBron and Anthony Davis are around, and Reaves can help them achieve their last-stage career goals. He may also become the most familiar face on the team within a few seasons, as well.

Arrow to top