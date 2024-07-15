Soccer

Spain 2-1 England: Oyarzabal Strikes Late To Take Unstoppable La Roja To 4th UEFA EURO Title

Sushan Chakraborty
Spain, the best team of the 2024 UEFA European Championship (EURO 2024), overcame their final hurdle at a packed Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday, July 14. As they had done for the entirety of the tournament, Spain once again finished the match as the much superior team, with England experiencing the ferociousness of Luis de la Fuente’s side this time around.

Thanks to goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal, Spain claimed a richly deserved 2-1 victory over Gareth Southgate’s England. Cole Palmer scored the Three Lions’ only goal in the UEFA EURO 2024 final.

Having won their last six matches in EURO 2024, La Roja understandably started as the favorites to lift the coveted trophy. However, according to most pundits, England were still very much in the contest, with Harry Redknapp famously claiming they had more gifted individuals at their disposal. England’s star power was and is undeniable, but Spain once again proved that soccer still rewards a great team, not a collection of great individuals.

Spain Outclass & Outscore England In UEFA EURO 2024 Final

After a cagey first half, the final sprung to life in the second minute of the second half. Dani Carvajal, who enjoyed a magnificent season with Real Madrid — winning La Liga, Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Champions League — kick-started the move, playing a through-ball for Lamine Yamal to chase. The 17-year-old cut inwards, sliding past Marc Guehi before playing the ball toward the left of the box. Like an immaculately rehearsed choreography, Williams attacked the area and sent the ball into the bottom-right corner with a first-time finish.

A couple of minutes later, Spain had a gilt-edged opportunity to double their lead, but Dani Olmo could not keep his effort on target from the edge of the area. Alvaro Morata (55′) and Williams (56′) also had their opportunities but could not work England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Having been under the cosh, England struck against the run of play in the 73rd minute, with Cole Palmer drilling the ball into the bottom-left corner from outside the area. However, instead of piling men forward, England retreated to their half, allowing Spain to regain their foothold. In the 86th minute, Marc Cucurella sped past the quickest man in the Premier League, Kyle Walker, before sending a low cross into the box, allowing Oyarzabal to poke it past Pickford.

England could have equalized for the second time on the night in the 90th minute, but Olmo cleared Declan Rice’s header off the line to preserve his team’s advantage.

As the final whistle went off, the Spanish bench and reserves rushed to the pitch, embracing each other and shedding tears of joy, knowing they had not only secured Spain’s first trophy in 12 years but also made them the only team in history to win four EURO titles.

Spanish Stars Take Home The Top Individual Honors

La Roja were not only the best team of the tournament, but three of their players also claimed the top individual honors on display. Yamal, the youngest major trophy winner in history, claimed the UEFA Young Player of the Tournament award. He also finished with four assists — the most in EURO 2024. Spain’s metronome Rodri deservedly took home the Player of the Tournament award, courtesy of his relentless performances throughout the competition. Olmo, meanwhile, finished as the joint-top scorer of the tournament with three goals, sharing the honor with five other players, including England skipper Harry Kane.

Spain are back on top after 12 years. And something tells us, it might be the start of another spell of Spanish domination.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
