Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has claimed Spain will be “scared to death” at the prospect of facing England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham in the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) final. Redknapp also backed the Three Lions to beat La Roja, saying Gareth Southgate had better players at his disposal.

After winning the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League in his debut season with Real Madrid, Bellingham is hoping to lead England to the European Championship for the first time in their history. The 21-year-old has already chipped in with two crucial goals for the Three Lions, scoring the winner in the 1-0 win over Group C rivals Serbia and then netting an injury-time equalizer against Slovakia in the Round of 16.

Harry Redknapp Claims Spain Will Be Scared Of England Star Jude Bellingham

England and Bellingham will face their toughest test yet when they meet Spain in the EURO 2024 final on July 14, but Redknapp is confident they will come through.

Speaking to The Sun, he first backed England to beat Spain, claiming Southgate’s side had better players in their ranks. Redknapp said:

“I’m convinced England will do it. Not because it’s written in the stars, not because the draw has been kind, and not because we’ve ridden our luck on more than one occasion in these Euros. All that’s helped, for sure, but not the reason I’m so confident.

“It’s because I look at the two teams and just think, man for man, we are stronger than Spain.”

He added:

“Yes, I know they’ve been the most impressive team at the tournament but let’s be honest, we’re not talking all-time greats like some of the sides of old. The two young Spanish wingers are fantastic players, especially the kid Lamine Yamal. We certainly need to keep him quiet.”

Redknapp then focused on Bellingham and said he would make La Roja shiver.

“I tell you something, though – England have a hell of a lot more for them to be worried about, trust me. Like Jude Bellingham, for a start. In Madrid they won’t be thinking of a man who’s only been at his best in flashes but the outstanding star of La Liga who took Spain by storm.

“They’ll be scared to death of facing him, while Jude will be full of confidence at what he can do to them.”

England Have The Edge Over Spain In Head-To-Head

Spain have been better than England in EURO 2024, winning all of their matches from open play. Luis de la Fuente’s team have also scored more goals (13 to 7) and conceded fewer times (3 to 4) than Southgate’s side.

However, Spain have an inferior head-to-head record against Sunday’s opponents, losing 14 times and winning on 10 occasions. Additionally, England are unbeaten in EUROs against Spain, beating them in the play-off quarter-final in 1968 and also in EURO 1996.