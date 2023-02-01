Social Media Reacts to Tom Brady Retirement

After Tom Brady revealed that the was retiring from the NFL for a second time on Wednesday, we take a look at some of the best reactions to the Hall of Famer’s announcement.

Brady has won a record seven Super Bowls as well as earning five MVP awards in his career spanning 23 years and will go down as one of the greatest to ever play the game now he has retired.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The 45-year old has already retired from the NFL once, as Brady called it quits on the league during the off season in 2022 before choosing to come back for one last season at Tampa Bay.

Tom Brady's 23-season career: – 7x Super Bowl Champion

– 5x Super Bowl MVP

– 3x League MVP

– 89,214 regular season passing yards (1st all time)

– 649 regular season TDs (1st all time)

– 13,400 Playoff passing yards (1st all time)

– 88 playoff TDs (1st all time) pic.twitter.com/sW05kBRP91 — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2023

The Buccaneers were unable to provide Brady with an eighth Super Bowl this season, as they comfortably lost to the Cowboys in the Divisional Playoff round to kill any hopes of a fairytale ending for the superstar.

Tom Brady coming home to no football and no Gisele pic.twitter.com/w8xZrXWxgi — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 1, 2023

Brady retires as the all time G.O.A.T. in American football and following his 23 year career he now looks forward to other ventures in his life, with a deal already signed with FOX to become the lead NFL analyst after retiring.

Quite the ride indeed. Thank you again, @TomBrady. https://t.co/F47CHUQT7p — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2023

