American Football

Social Media Reacts to Tom Brady Retirement

Author image
Olly Taliku
2 min read
Twitter
Tom Brady
Tom Brady

After Tom Brady revealed that the was retiring from the NFL for a second time on Wednesday, we take a look at some of the best reactions to the Hall of Famer’s announcement.

Brady has won a record seven Super Bowls as well as earning five MVP awards in his career spanning 23 years and will go down as one of the greatest to ever play the game now he has retired.

The 45-year old has already retired from the NFL once, as Brady called it quits on the league during the off season in 2022 before choosing to come back for one last season at Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers were unable to provide Brady with an eighth Super Bowl this season, as they comfortably lost to the Cowboys in the Divisional Playoff round to kill any hopes of a fairytale ending for the superstar.

Brady retires as the all time G.O.A.T. in American football and following his 23 year career he now looks forward to other ventures in his life, with a deal already signed with FOX to become the lead NFL analyst after retiring.

Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Trent Williams
American Football

LATEST Niners LT Trent Williams not ruling out retirement following another “Grueling season”

Author image Olly Taliku  •  22min
Pro Bowl
American Football
Top 5 Pro Bowl Moments: Sean Taylor tackle tops the list
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h

The Pro Bowl is almost here and ahead of one of the most fun and entertaining games of the season, we take a look at the top five all time…

Colleges With the Most Starting Quarterbacks in Super Bowl
American Football
Colleges and Quarterbacks: College Programmes Who Have Produced the Most Starting QB’s in Super Bowl History
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 31 2023

The Super Bowl weekend is little under a fortnight away, and as the Eagles and the Chiefs prepare to go head-to-head in Arizona, so too are a pair of the…

Purdy
American Football
Extent of Brock Purdy’s Arm Injury Revealed as 49ers Quarterback Suffers Torn UCL
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 31 2023
Chris Jones
American Football
Chris Jones Hailed as ‘The most unstoppable man in football’ after Chiefs Championship win
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 30 2023
Jalen Hurts
American Football
Jalen Hurts Breaks 50-year-old NFL Rushing Record during NFC Championship win
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 30 2023
Kelce and Mahomes
American Football
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Combine For 13th Playoff Touchdown, Now Second in All-Time QB-Catcher Duos
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 30 2023
Arrow to top