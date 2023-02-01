Tom Brady confirms NFL retirement after 23 seasons and 7 Super Bowls

Tom Brady has confirmed his second retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL, rounding off the career of the sport’s greatest ever talent.

In an emotional farewell on social media, Brady thanked his family, teammates, friends, coaches, the sport and fans for their support since being drafted in 2000.

“I’m retiring – for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first.

“It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“Thank you so much to every single one of you for supporting me – my family, my friends, my team-mates, my competitors. I could go on forever – there’s too many.

“Thank you for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Last week, the 45-year-old said he didn’t know what to do with his career on a podcast appearance with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, in which he stated:

“If I knew what I was gonna f—–g do, I would’ve already f—–g done it.”

In March 2022, Brady came out of retirement to sign a one-year, $15 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and return for a 23rd season in the NFL.

The Bucs crashed out of the playoffs and lost 31-14 to the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in his career in the NFC Wild Card round.

Last season, Brady was on a losing team (8-9) for the first time in the regular season as a starter, the Bucs scored the fewest team PPG in his career (18.4) and lost by his second-worst margin in the playoffs (17 points).

Despite rumours that the seven-time Super Bowl champion would return to play in Las Vegas, San Francisco or Tennessee, it has been confirmed that the legend will now retire.

Last year, American sports broadcaster Fox announced that Brady is set to join the network as its lead NFL analyst upon his retirement on a ten-year, $375 million contract.

