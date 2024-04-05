Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Warns 19-Year-Old Summer Target Will Be ‘Expensive’

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League giants Manchester United have been closely following the development of Benfica’s teen midfielder Joao Neves, as they aim to bolster their squad in the summer. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has backed the Red Devils to keep him under the microscope for the coming weeks but warns they will have to shell out a massive fee to sign the €120-million man.

Manchester City & Bayern Munich Are Also Monitoring Manchester United Target Joao Neves

Manchester United have long been in the hunt for a promising defensive midfielder. With Casemiro struggling to keep himself fit, there have been suggestions that the club could sign an up-and-coming holding midfielder in the summer transfer window. Neves has emerged as a person of interest, with Romano claiming the club sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old in action in the Taca de Portugal clash with Sporting CP on April 3.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano discussed Manchester United’s long-standing interest in the defensive midfielder, warning that they might face competition from Manchester City and Bayern Munich for his services.

Romano revealed:

I told you multiple times already – in September, in October, in November – that Man United scouts have been regularly following João Neves and they will keep following him.

They were at Benfica’s last game and they will return again in the final months of the season. Now, with crucial games coming up, Man United will follow the player closely, waiting for the decision on how much they want to invest in the midfielder – but he will be expensive.

He concluded by adding:

His clause is now €120m but Benfica will try to put a higher clause into his contract. In any case, he’s going to be a very expensive player.

Also, João Neves has been scouted by Manchester City too and Bayern, and these two clubs have sent their scouts multiple times to follow him, so let’s see what’s going to happen there.”

How Has Joao Neves Performed This Season

Portuguese defensive midfielder Neves is one of the most promising players in the Primeira Liga. He is a brilliant passer, is a keen tackler, knows how to cut passing lanes, and has a knack for popping up with timely goals as well.

Neves has played 27 games in the Primeira Liga this season, scoring thrice and claiming an assist. Coming to his defensive contribution, Neves has won 46 of the 58 tackles he has attempted so far. He has also blocked nine shots and 31 passes, made 27 interceptions, and performed 28 clearances.

Sushan Chakraborty

