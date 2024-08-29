Soccer

"They haven't kissed and made up, have they? " – Teddy Sheringham Explains Why Jadon Sancho Was Never Going To Succeed At Manchester United

Sushan Chakraborty
Premier League legend Teddy Sheringham has claimed Jadon Sancho was never going to succeed at Manchester United after falling out with manager Erik ten Hag last season. According to Sheringham, the relationship between Sancho and Ten Hag remains broken, despite the manager suggesting otherwise.

Erik ten Hag Claims Relationship Is Fixed With “Very Good Player” Jadon Sancho

After Sancho publicly called Ten Hag a liar and accused the manager of making him a “scapegoat”, Manchester United banished the player from first-team training in September. In January 2024, he joined Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan. The former England international impressed onlookers during his time at Dortmund, helping them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

After his successful stint at Dortmund, Sancho returned to Man Utd, with Ten Hag claiming the two had spoken and set their differences aside. During an interview with AD Sportwereld in July, the Dutchman said:

We spoke well. Everyone can make a mistake. If the player reflects on this well, you draw a line and move on.

This club needs good players, and one thing is certain: Jadon Sancho is a very good player. I hope that we will still click and that he will contribute to our success.

Ten Hag brought Sancho on in the closing minutes of the FA Community Shield clash with Manchester City. The player, however, failed to deliver, missing his spot-kick in the 7-6 shootout defeat. Sancho has since not played for the Red Devils, and according to reports, the club is in talks with Juventus and Chelsea over his transfer.

Teddy Sheringham Insists Jadon Sancho Was Never Going To Succeed After Manchester United Return

Speaking to Prime Casino, ex-United man Sheringham suggested he was not surprised to see Sancho leave, as he never expected him and Ten Hag to fix their relationship.

He said:

After everything that happened between Erik ten Hag and Jadon Sancho last year, it was always going to be difficult for him to resume his Manchester United career while ten Hag was in charge. They haven’t kissed and made up, have they?

It’s not a harmonious relationship between the pair of them; it can’t be. I don’t see it as a bed of roses in any sense whatsoever despite what has been said publicly. He hasn’t featured for United this season.

Sheringham continued:

You can’t have a situation where a manager is walking on eggshells around a player. I saw he took him to Brighton as the 21st man. He wasn’t on the bench in the game – that’s a bit of a wow moment for me. 

The player isn’t going to like that one little bit – but that’s the manager’s decision and there’s nothing wrong with him deciding to leave him out. There’s too many flitty in-and-out wingers at United; too many flashy players that don’t really do the business, and he’s one of them.

Sancho has played only 83 games for United since his blockbuster €85 million ($94.27 million) switch from Dortmund in the summer of 2021. He has scored 12 times and provided six assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
