Shaquille O’Neal Finally Gives Credit To Caitlin Clark In WNBA Rookie Of The Year Debate vs Angel Reese

Olly Taliku
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are leading the way in the race for WNBA rookie of the year this season and Shaq has admitted that it is hard to separate the pair right now.

Shaquille O’Neal Praises Caitlin Clark

Legendary Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal has certainly had his say on the WNBA rookie of the year award this season and this week he on the side of Caitlin Clark.

‘Shaq’ has been harsh in his criticism of Clark in her debut WNBA campaign despite her sensational season so far, saying that the Indiana Fever star isn’t that impressive.

The NBA veteran insisted that despite Clark’s good year, plenty of other women in the WNBA have achieved similar feats to the rookie and have not been given their flowers.

But this week Shaq was on Clark’s side, as he seems to have finally come round to the fact that the 22-year-old might just be as good as everyone says she is.

“When I see stuff on TV I’m like, OK, I’d like to see it in person. Well, I saw it in person,” the TNT presenter said. “She can play … from a basketball standpoint, she makes all the right plays, gets everybody involved, and she has that Steph Curry range.”

Clark is averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game in her first season for the Fever and she has broken some pretty remarkable records in her debut season.

Although she has broken countless records in her first year, the most impressive has to be Clark recording the first triple-double by a rookie in WNBA history and first triple-double in Fever history (she now has two this season).

A Close Rookie MVP Race Between Clark & Reese

Despite her dominance in the league, Clark doesn’t have a clear run at the WNBA rookie of the year award, with Angel Reese close behind the Fever superstar.

While he has been harsh on Clark this year, O’Neal has praised Reese to no end in her debut season and he admitted the rookie of the year title will be a close race this year.

“What makes it good for the game is it’ll be those two forever,” he said. “You can make little games of it. In college, Angel’s up one (national championship win). Now you can say, OK Caitlin’s in the playoffs, is Angel going to make the playoffs? Little games that you can play that keep their names going. I’m happy for both of them, I’m happy for women’s sports.”

With Clark making the playoffs with Indiana and Reese ending her campaign early through injury, surely there is only one winner in the rookie of the year category…

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
