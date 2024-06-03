Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has named the Newcastle United player fans would most want to keep amongst Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, and Anthony Gordon. Hislop believes the fans would want Guimaraes to continue, as not only do they have an emotional connection with the player, but a player of his profile is also a lot harder to find.

Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, and Anthony Gordon All Linked With Lofty Transfers

Newcastle United missed out on a top-four finish in the 2023-24 Premier League season. The failure to make it into the UEFA Champions League has landed them in an awkward situation, as European giants could try to use it as an in to lure their top players away from St. James’ Park.

According to Geordie Boot Boys, Guimaraes, Isak, and Gordon, who were Newcastle’s three best players in the 2023-24 season, are all drawing interest from top European clubs. English champions Manchester City and Premier League runners-up Arsenal are eyeing a move for Guimaraes. The Gunners are also closely monitoring Isak’s situation and may test the water soon. Lastly, there is Gordon, who is reportedly on Liverpool’s radar.

Shaka Hislop Explains Why Newcastle United Fans Will Keep Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United may not sell even one of the three players this summer. But according to Hislop, if fans had the option to only keep one player, they would unhesitantly stick with Guimaraes.

Explaining his answer, Hislop said (via Geordie Boot Boys):

“Of the three you mentioned, I think if Newcastle fans had a choice of keeping one and losing two, they would keep Bruno Guimaraes for a number of reasons.

“His performances really have been that good for Newcastle United, and also after Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes was the second signing when they were there down near the bottom and all of a sudden, that rejuvenated the football club. So, there’s an emotional tie to Bruno Guimaraes as well.”

He concluded by added:

“The other two in the market, you feel you can get goalscorers, you can get pacey wingers, but Bruno Guimaraes and his energy, his function through midfield, I am not sure it is easily replaced.”

Guimaraes, who plays as a defensive midfielder, has played 107 games for Newcastle since joining from Lille in January 2022. He has scored 17 times and provided 16 assists. His contract with the club expires in June 2028.