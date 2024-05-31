Soccer

“Disappointed” – Micah Richards Pinpoints Mikel Arteta Mistake That Cost Arsenal The Premier League Title

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Linked With Barcelona
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Linked With Barcelona

Former Manchester City man Micah Richards has claimed one tactical mistake from Mikel Arteta cost Arsenal the Premier League title. According to Richards, Arteta made a blunder by not deploying Kai Havertz as a ‘False 9’ in the defeat against Aston Villa at home.

Arsenal Suffered Their Only League Defeat Of The Year To Aston Villa

Arsenal enjoyed a fine 2023-24 Premier League campaign, snagging a club-record 28 victories in 38 games. Unfortunately, it still was not enough to win them the coveted English top-flight title. They finished with 89 points, just two points shy of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The Gunners were sensational in the second half of the 2023-24 season. They picked up a whopping 49 points across 18 Premier League games in 2024, dropping points in only two games. On March 31, they played out a goalless draw with Manchester City. Then, a fortnight later, they suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium.

The north London side had their strongest XI at their disposal, but the Premier League aspirants could not breach Villa’s defense. Then, in the final minutes of the game, Unai Emery’s side landed two blows through Leon Bailey (84′) and Ollie Watkins (87′), sealing a remarkable victory.

Micah Richards Claims Mikel Arteta Made A Title-Losing Mistake Against Aston Villa

According to Richards, the defeat against Aston Villa was due to a bad tactical call from Arteta. He believes the Spaniard should not have deployed Havertz in midfield, as he was having a grand time as ‘False 9.’

On the Rest is Football podcast, the Englishman said (via The Boot Room):

“I just go back to that Villa game, Arsenal v Villa at home.

Arteta chose to go with Havertz in the midfield area instead of the false nine which has worked so well for them. Could’ve went with a Jorginho or Partey. Emery, on the day, tactically got it spot on. So, yeah, disappointed.

As per Transfermarkt, former Chelsea man Havertz played 13 Premier League games as a ‘False 9’ in his debut season at Arsenal. He only started featuring in that role regularly toward the end of February. By the end of the season, he had scored eight goals and claimed six assists in 11 matches playing there.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Linked With Barcelona
Soccer

LATEST “Disappointed” – Micah Richards Pinpoints Mikel Arteta Mistake That Cost Arsenal The Premier League Title

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024
Manchester United Forward Jadon Sancho Is On Loan At Borussia Dortmund
Soccer
“Even if Sir Alex Ferguson had come back” – Stan Collymore Advises Jadon Sancho Not To Return To Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024

Former Liverpool star Stan Collymore has urged Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho not to return to Manchester United, suggesting the Englishman is not ready to handle the weight of expectations…

Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Soccer
Report: Chelsea Set To Miss Out On 22-Year-Old Transfer Target To Juventus
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024

Chelsea are reportedly likely to miss out on one of their top transfer targets for the summer. Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has long been on Chelsea’s radar, wants to…

Manchester United Could Sign Thomas Tuchel
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Matteo Moretto Says Appointing Thomas Tuchel Could Help United Snag Barcelona Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024
Real Marid Vs Borussia Dortmund
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Final: 5 Bold Predictions For Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024
Champions League Final
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Final: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 31 2024
Leeds United Red Bull
Soccer
Red Bull Becomes Front-Of-Shirt Sponsor Of English Powerhouse Leeds United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  May 30 2024
Arrow to top