Report: Liverpool Discussing Anthony Gordon Transfer After Receiving Green Light From Player

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Liverpool Interested In Anthony Gordon
Premier League giants are reportedly discussing the possibility of signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in the summer transfer window. The Englishman expressed his desire to play for the Merseysiders earlier this summer, sparking discussions within the Liverpool camp about a potential transfer.

Liverpool Could Consider Signing Anthony Gordon

On his YouTube channel, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano discussed the possibility of Gordon joining Liverpool this summer. Romano claimed they rated the England international highly and could attempt to sign him if they decided to reinforce their attack down the line. He further added that the Reds were internally discussing the transfer as they were confident there would not be any difficulty agreeing terms with the player.

Romano, however, stressed that Newcastle United valued the player greatly and had no intention of selling him, especially to a Premier League rival. So, Liverpool must be prepared to pay a crazy fee to even have a shot at signing the 23-year-old forward this summer.

Signing Gordon would also give Liverpool bragging rights over cross-town rivals Everton, as the left-winger spent his formative years in the blue side of the city.

Reds Legend John Barnes Thinks Gordon Will Be A Stellar Signing

Liverpool legend John Barnes has backed his old club to try to bring Gordon to Anfield, claiming it would be great to have a Scouser in the team.

In a recent interview, he said (via Football365):

We like local players and he’s not only English but he’s a Scouser. He’s got energy and lots of pace, he’s very dynamic and he’s a player that even Jurgen Klopp would have liked.

If Arne Slot is looking at Gordon as an option he would be great at Liverpool. The interest in Gordon is leading me to believe Liverpool are going to be a very intense, driven and high pressing team.

Gordon, who played just one minute for England in EURO 2024, is one of the best wingers in the Premier League. In the 2023-24 Premier League season, he played 35 games for Newcastle United in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing 10 assists. He still has a couple of years remaining on his Newcastle contract (June 2026).

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
