The SEC conference continues to be the premier destination for top college football prospects, and this year’s recruitment class is a testament to that dominance. A remarkable 43 of the top 100 ESPN football recruits of 2023 have chosen to play in the SEC, solidifying the conference as the leader in college football talent.

Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs Stacked Next Season

Alabama and Georgia, two of the top SEC teams, lead the way with 15 and 8 top recruits respectively. Alabama’s class is headlined by LB Jaquavious Russaw, ranked number 9, and 6-foot-6 315 lbs OT Kadyn Proctor. Proctor flipped from Iowa at the end of January to head to Tuscaloosa.

Russaw is a dynamic player with incredible athleticism and the ability to read the field with ease, while Proctor’s size and strength will be a huge asset for the team.

Georgia’s class is equally impressive, with a number of highly sought-after prospects joining the team. The Bulldogs have a long-standing tradition of success especially after becoming back-to-back National Champions. And these top recruits will look to continue that legacy.

Both lead the way with top US sportsbooks to become the College Football Playoff National Champion in 2024.

Aggies, Gators, and Tigers Also Rack Up Top-100 Recruits

Other top SEC teams, including Texas A&M, Florida, and LSU, each have 5 top recruits, showcasing the depth and strength of the conference. Texas A&M’s class is highlighted by DT David Hicks, the best SEC recruit in the class, ranked at number eight overall, and a dominant force on the field.

The SEC collectively has signed 102 of the top 247 recruits this cycle. That's more than the Pac12, Big Ten, and ACC combined. — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) February 2, 2023

The SEC has a rich tradition of producing top-tier talent, and this year’s recruitment class only solidifies that legacy. With 43 of the top 100 prospects choosing to play in the SEC, fans can expect an exciting and competitive season filled with high-stakes matchups.

Smart and Saban Instrumental in Mentoring Talent

In addition to the top recruits, the SEC also boasts some of the top coaches in the country, including Nick Saban of Alabama and Kirby Smart of Georgia. These coaches have a proven track record of success and will be instrumental in developing and mentoring these young players.

The SEC has a long history of success and dominance in college football, and this year’s recruitment class only adds to that legacy. With so much top talent heading to the SEC, fans can expect a thrilling and competitive season filled with intense matchups and standout performances.