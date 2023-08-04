Throughout his nine-year NFL career so far, Geno Smith has been a journeyman. He had the chance early on to be a franchise QB but wasn’t able to capitalize. In 2020, he joined the Seattle Seahawks and became got the chance to start after the team traded Russell Wilson to Denver.

Smith exceeded his expectations as a starter for the Seahawks and enjoyed the best season of his pro career. Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, Smith told the front office that he wanted them to draft WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba. The Ohio State product was on the board when the Seahawks were on the clock. Now, Smith has another elite WR at his disposal for 2023.

Geno Smith has said that Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a special player from Day 1

#Seahawks QB Geno Smith revealed that he actually texted Pete Carroll prior to the 2023 Draft to say they “Have to” draft WRe Jaxon Smith Njigba, via @BridgetCondon_

https://t.co/QEV1reeVsd The Seahawks ended up picking him in the 1st and Geno says JSN has been “Special since… pic.twitter.com/NFwbVNGyGc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 4, 2023



In a recent interview with NFL Network’s Bidget Condon, Geno Smith shared some behind-the-scenes information about WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba. The 32-year-old QB has been impressed with how talented JSN is and what he can bring to Seattle’s offense in 2023. The first-round pick has a chance to unlock even more potential in Seattle’s offense which was impressive in 2022.

During his first eight NFL seasons, Geno Smith threw for 34 career touchdowns. In 2022, he started all 17 games for the Seahawks and threw a career-high 30 touchdowns in a single season. It’s not that often that a veteran like himself just suddenly throws for 30 touchdowns. Last year was the best season by far of his career and Seattle wants to build off that in 2023.

Geno Smith says he was training in LA and saw Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s highlights and texted Pete Carroll saying they needed to draft him “you can tell how special he is as a player. He’s really going to bring that added dimension to our team and I’m just happy that we got him.” pic.twitter.com/LKK1mJlsWw — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 3, 2023



Before the addition of JSN, Seattle already had two talented WRs in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. In his best season of college football, the Ohio State WR caught 9 touchdowns and had 1,606 receiving yards in 13 games. The Seahawks are going to have an elite WR trio for 2023 and Geno Smith has the chance to top his 2022 season in which he was the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year.