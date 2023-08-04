NFL

Seattle’s Geno Smith is excited about rookie Jaxson Smith-Njigba’s potential for the 2023 season

Zach Wolpin
Throughout his nine-year NFL career so far, Geno Smith has been a journeyman. He had the chance early on to be a franchise QB but wasn’t able to capitalize. In 2020, he joined the Seattle Seahawks and became got the chance to start after the team traded Russell Wilson to Denver. 

Smith exceeded his expectations as a starter for the Seahawks and enjoyed the best season of his pro career. Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, Smith told the front office that he wanted them to draft WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba. The Ohio State product was on the board when the Seahawks were on the clock. Now, Smith has another elite WR at his disposal for 2023.

Geno Smith has said that Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a special player from Day 1


In a recent interview with NFL Network’s Bidget Condon, Geno Smith shared some behind-the-scenes information about WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba. The 32-year-old QB has been impressed with how talented JSN is and what he can bring to Seattle’s offense in 2023. The first-round pick has a chance to unlock even more potential in Seattle’s offense which was impressive in 2022.

During his first eight NFL seasons, Geno Smith threw for 34 career touchdowns. In 2022, he started all 17 games for the Seahawks and threw a career-high 30 touchdowns in a single season. It’s not that often that a veteran like himself just suddenly throws for 30 touchdowns. Last year was the best season by far of his career and Seattle wants to build off that in 2023.


Before the addition of JSN, Seattle already had two talented WRs in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. In his best season of college football, the Ohio State WR caught 9 touchdowns and had 1,606 receiving yards in 13 games. The Seahawks are going to have an elite WR trio for 2023 and Geno Smith has the chance to top his 2022 season in which he was the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
