Seahawks Injury Report: Pete Carroll is optimistic about Geno Smith playing in Week 15 vs. the Eagles

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Currently, the Seahawks are on the outside looking in to make the postseason in 2023. At 6-7 this season, they are currently ninth in the NFC. Only the top seven teams make the playoffs. With only four games left in the regular season, the Seahawks need to win consistently. 

In their last game played, they lost 28-16 on the road vs. the 49ers. Starting QB Geno Smith was unavailable to play in Week 14 with a groin injury. Drew Lock started the game, throwing for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Seattle will hope to have Smith back for an important Week 15 matchup vs, the 10-3 Eagles.

Pete Carroll says Geno Smith has a chance to play on MNF in Week 15 vs. the Eagles


Geno Smith was a limited participant for the Seahawks at their practice on Thursday. However, head coach Pete Carroll sounded rather optimistic that Smith will be ready to play on MNF. Week 14 was the first game that Smith did not start for the Seahawks love the last two seasons. He played and started all 17 games for them in 2022 and started all 12 games to start the season.

Drew Lock got the start last week and Seahawks fans would surely rather have Smith back under center. At practice on Thursday, Pete Carroll told the media that Smith “feels really good”. That’s a positive sign that he will be available in Week 15. The 33-year-old was dealing with a groin injury suffered in Week 13 vs. the Cowboys.


Pete Carroll stressed to the media how badly Smith wants to play. Sometimes the coaching staff and trainers have to hold players back from themselves. Luckily, his groin injury doesn’t seem like anything long-term and the week off was beneficial for Smith. Seattle even has an extra day to rest as they do not play until MNF in Week 15.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

