NFL

Seahawks: CB Devon Witherspoon has agreed to a four-year, $31.9 million rookie deal

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Devon Witherspoon Seahawks pic
Devon Witherspoon Seahawks pic

Before today, all but one of the 259 players drafted in 2023 were signed to their respective teams. The one outlier was CB Devon Witherspoon from the Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted fifth overall by Seattle but had initially missed the start of training camp due to the fact he hadn’t been signed yet. 

NFL insiders Jordan Schultz reported that the rookie CB signed a four-year, $31.9 million deal. All that money is fully guaranteed to Witherspoon. The holdup was a $20.2 million signing bonus, but the final hurdle was cleared and they reached an agreement. At Illinois last season, Witherspoon was a consensus All-American.

Devon Witherspoon has finally signed his rookie deal with the Seattle Seahawks


ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted that Devon Witherspoon wanted more of the bonus money up-front than what the Seahawks initially offered.  Three of the four players drafted ahead of him received 100 percent of their signing bonuses and Witherspoon wanted the same, if not something extremely close to that. His deal also includes a fifth-year option.

With Pete Carroll as head coach and John Schneider as general manager, the Seahawks had previously not taken a CB with a first or second-round pick. That changed this season when the Seahawks used their fifth overall pick to select Devon Witherspoon. In 12 games with Illinois last season, Witherspoon had 14 pass breakups, 41 tackles, and three interceptions.


Along with Witherspoon, the Seahawks took Ohio State WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick. That was Seattle’s own pick in the 2023 Draft. They were able to select Witherspoon’s Top 5 because they had the Denver Bronco’s 2023 first-round pick. Part of the package deal they got when they traded QB Russell Wilson. Now that Witherspoon is signed, he joins an already talented Seahawks secondary at training camp.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL

LATEST Rams: WR Cooper Kupp is getting ‘back into the groove’ coming off an ankle injury in 2022

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  37min
Matthew Judon Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots: Matthew Judon wants his contract readjusted and has reduced his participation in practice, mostly doing conditioning
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

In 2021, Matthew Judon signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the New England Patriots. Over his two seasons with the team, he’s recorded 28 total sacks. He had 15.5…

Jalen Ramsey Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins: Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery for a knee injury, set to miss at least 6-8 weeks
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

At the Dolphins training camp yesterday, WR Tyreek Hill and CB Jalen Ramsey were lined up against each other. They were both participating in 11-on-11 drills. Hill and Ramsey appeared…

Joe Burrow cal injury pic
NFL
Bengals: Joe Burrow (calf) was carted off the field yesterday, but reports say that he avoided serious injury
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Calvin Ridley Jaguars pic
NFL
Jaguars: WR Calvin Ridley told the media that ‘I’m more motivated than ever’ ahead of the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 27 2023
rsz https fansidedcom wp content uploads getty images 2022 05 1364246846
NFL
Jordan Love Got A Text From Aaron Rodgers On The Eve Of Training Camp
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023
Josh Jacobs Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders: Josh Jacobs was offered a deal worth $12 million a year by Las Vegas, but the All-Pro RB remains in a holdout
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 27 2023
Arrow to top