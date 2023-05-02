Running Back Competition Brewing For The Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks may have a running back competition going into the 2023 NFL season with the drafting of UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet.

RB battle in Seattle 👀 pic.twitter.com/GVIA5gqiWf — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 2, 2023

According to head coach Pete Carrol, Walker and Charbonnet will battle for their role in the offense. History shows that Pete Carrol like to invilve multiple running backs in his offense. The Seahawks also added Georgia running back Kenny McIintosh in the sixth round.

Charbonnet was picked in the second round and was the third running back of the board. He first started his college career at Michigan then transferred to UCLA. He was the starting running back for the Bruins for the past two seasons. Charbonnet accumulated over 1000 yards rushing in his two season at UCLA.

Why Pick Charbonnet?

Charbonnet’s combination of speed, power, and agility make him an intriguing option for the Seahawks’ backfield. He has the potential to be a three-down back and could help take some of the load off of quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seahawks are looking to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. They are +4500 to win the Super Bowl according to Washington betting sites.

While Walker certainly has the potential to be a contributor for the Seahawks, he seemingly will have to compete with Charbonnet for playing time. The two running backs have different skill sets, and it remains to be seen how the coaching staff will utilize them.

This may be just a smoke screen from the coach to light a fire in his running back room. If so, then it will be very interesting to see who will get the majority of the touches. Maybe they will split the touches to begin the season then go with the “hot hand” approach.

Regardless of who ultimately wins the starting job, the addition of Charbonnet to the Seahawks’ backfield should bring healthy competition and depth to the position.