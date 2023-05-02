NFL

Running Back Competition Brewing For The Seattle Seahawks

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
charbonnetAP
charbonnetAP

The Seattle Seahawks may have a running back competition going into the 2023 NFL season with the drafting of UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet.

 

According to head coach Pete Carrol, Walker and Charbonnet will battle for their role in the offense. History shows that Pete Carrol like to invilve multiple running backs in his offense. The Seahawks also added Georgia running back Kenny McIintosh in the sixth round.

Charbonnet was picked in the second round and was the third running back of the board. He first started his college career at Michigan then transferred to UCLA. He was the starting running back for the Bruins for the past two seasons. Charbonnet accumulated over 1000 yards rushing in his two season at UCLA.

Why Pick Charbonnet?

https://www.sbsun.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/LDN-L-UCLA-FBC-1030-KB16.jpg?w=1024

Charbonnet’s combination of speed, power, and agility make him an intriguing option for the Seahawks’ backfield. He has the potential to be a three-down back and could help take some of the load off of quarterback Geno Smith.

The Seahawks are looking to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. They are +4500 to win the Super Bowl according to Washington betting sites.

While Walker certainly has the potential to be a contributor for the Seahawks, he seemingly will have to compete with Charbonnet for playing time. The two running backs have different skill sets, and it remains to be seen how the coaching staff will utilize them.

This may be just a smoke screen from the coach to light a fire in his running back room. If so, then it will be very interesting to see who will get the majority of the touches. Maybe they will split the touches to begin the season then go with the “hot hand” approach.

Regardless of who ultimately wins the starting job, the addition of Charbonnet to the Seahawks’ backfield should bring healthy competition and depth to the position.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
i
NFL

LATEST Henry Ruggs To Plead Guilty In Fatal DUI Case

Author image Owen Jones  •  2h
rsz houston texans v green bay packers
NFL
Packers Re-Sign Jordan Love Through 2024 NFL Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  6h

Waves were made around the NFL last week when the New York Jets finally traded for Aaron Rodgers. He has been and will be the talk of the league for…

rsz cut
NFL
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Already Getting Comfortable In NYC
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 30 2023

It took Aaron Rodgers a while to arrive in New York City and become a member of the Jets. But now that he has, he’s wasted no time getting to…

rsz dejuan johnson at sdsu 9 24 22a vacz8 aywxx
NFL
Desjuan Johnson Is Mr. Irrelevant For 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 30 2023
rsz lex 20221112 ukvvandy 1065
NFL
Colts Owner Says He Would Have Taken Will Levis If Richardson Gone
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 30 2023
rsz 12365823210
NFL
Patriots Select Both Kicker AND Punter During 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 29 2023
rsz 12522455030
NFL
Record 12 QBs Selected In First 5 Rounds Of 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 29 2023
Arrow to top