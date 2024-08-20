Soccer

Report: Saudi Giants Struggling To Meet Valuation Of Manchester United Target

Sushan Chakraborty
Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ahli is pushing to sign Manchester United target Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer. However, despite having deep pockets, the club is struggling to meet Brentford’s asking price for the Englishman, with the Premier League club turning down their first offer.

Brentford & Al-Ahli Yet To Find Middleground Over Ivan Toney Transfer

Al-Ahli is reportedly weighing up another bid for Manchester United target Toney after Brentford shot down their initial offer a couple of days back.

According to The Guardian, Al-Ahli submitted a rather respectable £35 million ($45.49 million) bid for Toney. However, the Bees were not happy with the offer and promptly turned it down. As per the aforementioned source, Brentford wants over £50 million ($64.99 million) for the 28-year-old striker, despite him having less than a year remaining on his contract.

Al-Ahli is reportedly the only team negotiating for the England international right now. Arsenal initially emerged as Toney’s most likely destination, but the Gunners have cooled their interest in recent months. Manchester United is also in the running, but the Red Devils have yet to table an official bid for Toney.

Thomas Frank Hopes An Agreement Is Reached For Ivan Toney

Brentford wants Toney to move on this summer, and coach Thomas Frank is preparing for life without his talisman. He left Toney out of the squad for the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace, which finished 2-1 for Brentford.

Discussing the Toney saga after the game, Frank said (via The Guardian):

A deal is not close but we hope it will be. 

He has been one of our best players, if not our best player over a long spell. Like with any good player, one day they will leave. All the top players in the Premier League, one day they will leave the club and someone else needs to step up and do well.”

Toney has been at Brentford since joining from Peterborough in September 2020. He has so far played 141 games for Brentford in all competitions, scoring 72 times and providing 23 assists. He enjoyed his best Premier League run in the 2022-23 season. Toney appeared in 33 EPL games that term, scoring 20 times and providing four assists.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
