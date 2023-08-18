NFL

Sam Howell has officially been named the starting QB for the Washington Commanders in 2023

Zach Wolpin
Last season, Sam Howell started the season as the third-string QB for the Washington Commanders. With two experienced players ahead of him, this was expected. When Carson Wentz injured his thumb in Week 6 of 2022, Howell was moved to the primary backup behind Taylor Heinicke. 

Wentz and Heinicke are no longer on the team in 2023. The Commanders brought in journeyman Jacoby Brissett to compete with Sam Howell for the starting job. Early this morning, head coach Ron Rivera announced that Howell will be the Commanders’ starting QB this season.

After impressing his coaches throughout camp, Sam Howell has earned the QB1 job in Washington


Since practices in the spring, Sam Howell had been working with the starters. It was only a matter of time until the Commanders made this decision. Jacoby Brissett is an average QB at best and the Commanders are not looking to that right now. They have some young and talented skilled players on offense who can truly shine with the right QB.

In the Commanders’ eyes, Sam Howell was their best option at QB in 2023. The 23-year-old will enter the season with very limited NFL experience. He made one start for the Commanders last season and led the team to a 26-6 win vs the Dallas Cowboys. Howell went 11-19 with 169 passing yards along with one touchdown and one interception.


On September 10, the Commanders open their season vs the Arizona Cardinals. Ahead of naming Howell the starter for Week 1, head coach Ron Rivera met with the rest of his offensive staff. They all felt making Howell the starter this season was the right move. He mentioned how Jacoby Brissett has been a true pro throughout this whole process.

Rivera said that he’s been mentoring Howell. For Commanders fans, you love to see that. Jacoby Brissett played one season with the Patriots as a rookie in 2016, but he got to learn from NFL legend, Tom Brady. The 30-year-old is giving whatever advice and help to Sam Howell he possibly can. Washington is excited to see how Howell develops as a starting QB in the NFL.

