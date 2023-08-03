NFL

The Commanders have an open QB competition going on between Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett

Zach Wolpin
Sam Howell and Jaboby Brissett Commanders pic

In recent years, the Washington Commanders have struggled to find a reliable starting QB. Heading into 2023, the team has a new batch of QBs in whom they’re trying to find their new starter. Second-year pro Sam Howell and NFL journeyman Jaboby Brissett are the two players fighting to win the job. 

As of now, Howell is projected to be the starter for Week 1. However, head coach Ron Rivera’s recent comments would suggest otherwise. If Howell cannot live up to the standards for Washington, Rivera would have no problem in playing Brissett. He’s an NFL veteran with seven years of experience and 48 career starts.

Will Sam Howell do enough to show his coaches he’s capable of being the starter in Week 1?


In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Commanders selected Sam Howell in the fifth round. The North Carolina native was at one time projected to be the first pick in the draft. That hype died down after he didn’t have a strong junior season in 2021. As a rookie in the NFL last season, Howell had very limited experience. Taylor Heineke made nine starts, Carson Wentz made seven, and Sam Howell made one start for the Commanders in 2022.

Heading into 2023, Howell is going to be competing with Jacoby Brissett for the starting job. According to head coach Ron Rivera, Howell hasn’t won the job yet. He told the media “Don’t sleep on Jaboby” in terms of being the starting QB next season for the Commanders. Rivera said that the pre-season is going to be make-or-break for Howell.


If Sam Howell isn’t ready to be Washington’s starter next season, Ron Rivera has a reliable backup in Jaboby Brissett. The former 2016 NFL Draft pick is playing will be playing for his 5th franchise in 2023. He played in 16 games for the Browns last season and made 11 starts before the team turned to Deshaun Watson.

Brissett spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts where he made 30 starts in 46 career games. Sam Howell is likely the QB that the Commanders want to start in Week 1. That job has to be earned during the rest of training camp and during the preseason. The Commanders open the season against the Cardinals on September 10 at home.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
