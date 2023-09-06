NFL

Saints' Michael Thomas is ready for his NFL comeback after playing only 10 games over the last three seasons

Zach Wolpin
The last three NFL seasons have not been easy for former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas. In 2020, he played in only seven games. He missed the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury. Thomas played in three games last season before he fractured one of his toes and needed another surgery. 

Ahead of the 2023 season, Thomas is eyeing a comeback at full strength. He’s 30 years old and still has the potential to be similar to the player he once was. Michael Thomas is hoping he can stay healthy and play a majority of the games this season for the New Orleans Saints.

How effective will Michael Thomas be for the Saints in 2023?


In the Saints’ 2020 season opener, Michael Thomas got injured. He was limited to seven games that season and only five starts. Thomas had to get surgery to fix the tear in his deltoid and other tendons in his ankle. That made him miss the entire 2021 season. The 30-year-old said his body declined from the hardware put in during his latest procedure.

All those issues made it difficult to fully recover, but Thomas should be close to if not 100 percent for 2023. In his last full season played, was named to the Pro Bowl and had first-team All-Pro honors. His 149 catches, 1,725 receiving yards, and (107.8) yards per game led the NFL in 2019. Thomas only missed one game for the Saints that season.


The Saints do not have a lot of depth at WR this season and they’re expecting Thomas to have a lot of production. After three seasons of injuries, they can’t expect him to be the elite player he once was. That’s why they have Chris Olave as their deep play threat with QB Derek Carr. Thomas always excelled in higher-volume shorter routes. He can look to play that kind of role for the Saints in 2023.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

