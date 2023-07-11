On February 5, 2022, Alvin Kamara was outside a Las Vegas nightclub. This was during the league’s annual Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara and three other individuals got into an altercation with a man named Darnell Greene. After this happened, Greene filed a civil lawsuit against Kamara.

Today, it was reported that the five-time Pro Bowler plead no contest to a lesser misdemeanor charge. As part of this agreement that he signed, he’ll be required to serve community service and pay $100k to Darnell Greene. While that part of the incident is done, Kamara is still likely to be suspended by the NFL.

Alvin Kamara’s suspension by the NFL could be at least six games according to the league’s Code of Conduct policy

The plea deal worked out in Kamara’s favor legally, but he could still be punished heavily by the NFL. Their Code of Conduct policy states a “minimum six-game suspension” to any player connected to violent (among other) crimes that lead to felony charges.

His charges were dropped to a misdemeanor, meaning the six-game suspension could be lessened. Over the next few weeks, we should find out how long Kamar will be out to start the season. Kamara is lucky that nothing more serious came from this that could have impacted his life. He’s blessed to be an NFL athlete and make millions of dollars each year.

The NFL will hold its own investigation to determine how many games Kamara should be suspended

If Kamara does miss the first six games of the season that the policy states, the Saints are in ok hands. This offseason, they signed former Lions RB Jamaal Williams in free agency. They also drafted Kendre Miller out of TCU. Those two players could help contribute to the production the team would be missing from Kamara.