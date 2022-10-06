Alvin Kamara Is ‘Ready To Roll’ This Weekend Following Rib Injury In Week 3

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is ‘ready to roll’ this weekend, with the 27-year old adamant he will return to action in week 5.

Alvin Kamara was forced to miss the New Orleans Saints fourth game of the season last week, as the Saints travelled to London without their running back who picked up a rib injury in week 3.

Kamara spoke to the media on Wednesday and his eagerness to return to the field this week was obvious for everyone to see.

“This week I’m feeling great, healthy, ready to roll. So, I’m going to be out there.

“The main thing for me is just being able to help the team any way I can. Physically, if there’s a time where I feel like I can’t do that, then I can’t be out there. The last thing I want to do is negatively impact the game.

Alvin Kamara expects to be in lineup Sunday for #Saints after missing Vikings game 'I don't feel like we've gotten beat yet this season. We've beaten ourselves, every game' ✍️ @JohnDeShazierhttps://t.co/0qq5osGrSz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 5, 2022

“Just being all the way healthy and available on Sunday, that’s my biggest thing. So that’s why, obviously last week was kind of up in the air, didn’t go.”

Kamara continued to add that he will be playing with extra padding on his ribs to protect the injury on Sunday during the game against the Seahawks.

The Saints will be glad to have their star RB back in the fold this weekend, with the New Orleans side struggling for form since Kamara’s injury having dropped three games in a row.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.