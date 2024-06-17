Soccer

“It makes me sad” – Micah Richards Urges England Boss Gareth Southgate To Find A Way To Support 24-Year-Old Star

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
England Coach Gareth Southgate
England Coach Gareth Southgate

Former Manchester City man Micah Richards has asked England manager Gareth Southgate to offer Phil Foden enough support down the left flank. Richards’ comments came after Foden cut a frustrating figure in the Three Lions’ 1-0 win over Serbia in their 2024 UEFA EURO opener.

Phil Foden Had A Game To Forget Against Serbia

Most expected the 2023-24 Premier League Player of the Season to set the stage alight when England kicked off their EURO 2024 journey with a clash against Group C opponents Serbia on Sunday night (June 16). Unfortunately, the evening turned out to be one of the most disappointing in Foden’s young career.

Operating on the left flank, the 24-year-old found himself crowded out time and time again. As a result, he spent the game on the fringes, looking on helplessly as his teammates made inroads into the Serbian box. Also, with goalscorer Jude Bellingham operating down the middle and Bukayo Saka holding down the right flank, Foden did not have the license to leave his post on the left.

Over the course of the game, Foden only created one chance, had just one touch inside the box, and failed to dispatch even a single shot.

Micah Richards Asks England Boss To Find A Way To Maximize Foden’s Potential

Speaking on BBC One after England’s win, Richards said it was sad to see Foden suffer. He also urged Southgate to figure out a way to utilize him better.

The ex-Aston Villa defender said:

It makes me sad when I see a player of Phil Foden’s quality in and out of games. At Manchester City, it is all coordinated with Pep Guardiola and the system that they play, we need to find ways to get him involved.

When he is coming from a wide position it is difficult for him, he goes from pressing out wide to coming back inside and he needs a full back to go and overlap so he can get those combinations going.”

While Foden has firmly established himself as one of the best players in club soccer, he has yet to become irreplaceable for England. So far, he has played 35 games for the Three Lions across competitions, scoring four times and providing eight assists.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Legend Gary Neville
Soccer

LATEST “He is someone who has so much potential” – Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Says He Can See Why 21-Year-Old Snubbed Interest From Premier League Heavyweights

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims 20-Year-Old Wants Stamford Bridge Switch But Blues Are Not Ready To Commit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is interested in joining Chelsea in the summer transfer window. The Pensioners, however, are reportedly not completely convinced…

England Coach Gareth Southgate
Soccer
“It makes me sad” – Micah Richards Urges England Boss Gareth Southgate To Find A Way To Support 24-Year-Old Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024

Former Manchester City man Micah Richards has asked England manager Gareth Southgate to offer Phil Foden enough support down the left flank. Richards’ comments came after Foden cut a frustrating…

Lamine Yamal Youngest Ever EURO Player
Soccer
5 Youngest Players In EURO 2024: Spain Starlet Lamine Yamal Tops List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo EURO
Soccer
5 Oldest Players In EURO 2024: Portugal Icon Cristiano Ronaldo Is In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024
Bellingham England
Soccer
Serbia 0-1 England: Jude Bellingham Secures Crucial Win For Three Lions In EURO 2024 Group C Opener
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 17 2024
France Star Kylian Mbappe Could Have Played For Cameroon
Soccer
EURO 2024: Austria vs. France – Where To Watch In US, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 16 2024
Arrow to top