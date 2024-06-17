Former Manchester City man Micah Richards has asked England manager Gareth Southgate to offer Phil Foden enough support down the left flank. Richards’ comments came after Foden cut a frustrating figure in the Three Lions’ 1-0 win over Serbia in their 2024 UEFA EURO opener.

Phil Foden Had A Game To Forget Against Serbia

Most expected the 2023-24 Premier League Player of the Season to set the stage alight when England kicked off their EURO 2024 journey with a clash against Group C opponents Serbia on Sunday night (June 16). Unfortunately, the evening turned out to be one of the most disappointing in Foden’s young career.

Operating on the left flank, the 24-year-old found himself crowded out time and time again. As a result, he spent the game on the fringes, looking on helplessly as his teammates made inroads into the Serbian box. Also, with goalscorer Jude Bellingham operating down the middle and Bukayo Saka holding down the right flank, Foden did not have the license to leave his post on the left.

Over the course of the game, Foden only created one chance, had just one touch inside the box, and failed to dispatch even a single shot.

Micah Richards Asks England Boss To Find A Way To Maximize Foden’s Potential

Speaking on BBC One after England’s win, Richards said it was sad to see Foden suffer. He also urged Southgate to figure out a way to utilize him better.

The ex-Aston Villa defender said:

“It makes me sad when I see a player of Phil Foden’s quality in and out of games. At Manchester City, it is all coordinated with Pep Guardiola and the system that they play, we need to find ways to get him involved.

“When he is coming from a wide position it is difficult for him, he goes from pressing out wide to coming back inside and he needs a full back to go and overlap so he can get those combinations going.”

While Foden has firmly established himself as one of the best players in club soccer, he has yet to become irreplaceable for England. So far, he has played 35 games for the Three Lions across competitions, scoring four times and providing eight assists.