Successful Ryan Moore rides are often significant, but there was a major milestone for the jockey at Deauville on Sunday. Steering Blackbeard to victory in the Prix Morny was his 100th Group 1 winner for trainer Aidan O’Brien.
Moore’s first top level victory for the master of Ballydoyle came way back in 2009 aboard Beethoven in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket. This enduring horse racing partnership has since taken Moore all over the world.
Armed with some of the best ammunition provided by owner-breeders Coolmore, namely John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, O’Brien and his top jockey have simply dominated the sport on the Flat. For evidence of that, look no further than 21 Grade / Group 1 winning Ryan Moore rides for the yard in 2017 alone.
List of Grade / Group 1 Winning Ryan Moore Rides for Aidan O’Brien
68-100
- 100 – Blackbeard, 2022 Prix Morny, Deauville
- 99 – Little Big Bear, 2022 Phoenix Stakes, Curragh
- 98 – Kyprios, 2022 Goodwood Cup, Glorious Goodwood
- 97 – Tenebrism, 2022 Prix Jean Prat, Deauville
- 96 – Kyprios, 2022 Ascot Gold Cup, Royal Ascot
- 95 – Tuesday, 2022 Epsom Oaks, Epsom Downs
- 94 – Luxembourg, 2021 Vertem Futurity Trophy, Doncaster
- 93 – Tenebrism, 2021 Cheveley Park Stakes, Newmarket
- 92 – St Mark’s Basilica, 2021 Irish Champion Stakes, Leopardstown
- 91 – Snowfall, 2021 Yorkshire Oaks, York Ebor
- 90 – Santa Barbara, 2021 Beverley D Stakes, Arlington Park
- 89 – Mother Earth, 2021 Prix Rothschild, Deauville
- 88 – Snowfall, 2021 Irish Oaks, Curragh
- 87 – Bolshoi Ballet, 2021 Belmont Derby, Belmont Park
- 86 – Santa Barbara, 2021 Belmont Oaks, Belmont Park
- 85 – St Mark’s Basilica, 2021 Coral-Eclipse, Sandown Park
- 84 – Love, 2021 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Royal Ascot
- 83 – Mogul, 2020 Hong Kong Vase, Sha Tin
- 82 – Love, 2020 Yorkshire Oaks, York Ebor
- 81 – Love, 2020 Epsom Oaks, Epsom Downs
- 80 – Circus Maximus, 2020 Queen Anne Stakes, Royal Ascot
- 79 – Love, 2020 1000 Guineas, Newmarket
- 78 – Magic Wand, 2019 Mackinnon Stakes, Flemington
- 77 – Love, 2019 Moyglare Stud Stakes, Curragh
- 76 – Fairyland, 2019 Flying Five Stakes, Curragh
- 75 – Magical, 2019 Irish Champion Stakes, Leopardstown
- 74 – Circus Maximus, 2019 Prix du Moulin, Longchamp
- 73 – Japan, 2019 Juddmonte International, York Ebor
- 72 – Japan, 2019 Grand Prix de Paris, Longchamp
- 71 – Ten Sovereigns, 2019 July Cup, Newmarket
- 70 – Circus Maximus, 2019 St James’s Palace Stakes, Royal Ascot
- 69 – Hermosa, 2019 Irish 1000 Guineas, Curragh
- 68 – Magical, 2019 Tattersalls Gold Cup, Curragh
34-67
- 67 – Magical, 2018 British Champions Fillies & Mares, Ascot
- 66 – Flag Of Honour, 2018 Irish St Leger, Curragh
- 65 – Kew Gardens, 2018 St Leger, Doncaster
- 64 – Kew Gardens, 2018 Grand Prix de Paris, Longchamp
- 63 – U S Navy Flag, 2018 July Cup, Newmarket
- 62 – Athena, 2018 Belmont Oaks, Belmont Park
- 61 – Merchant Navy, 2018 Diamond Jubilee Stakes, Royal Ascot
- 60 – Rhododendron, 2018 Lockinge Stakes, Newbury
- 59 – Highland Reel, 2017 Hong Kong Vase, Sha Tin
- 58 – Mendelssohn, 2017 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, Del Mar
- 57 – Saxon Warrior, 2017 Racing Post Trophy, Doncaster
- 56 – Hydrangea, 2017 British Champions Fillies & Mares, Ascot
- 55 – U S Navy Flag, 2017 Dewhurst Stakes, Newmarket
- 54 – Roly Poly, 2017 Sun Chariot Stakes, Newmarket
- 53 – Happily, 2017 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, Chantilly
- 52 – Clemmie, 2017 Cheveley Park Stakes, Newmarket
- 51 – Capri, 2017 St Leger, Doncaster
- 50 – Order Of St George, 2017 Irish St Leger, Curragh
- 49 – Sioux Nation, 2017 Phoenix Stakes, Curragh
- 48 – Winter, 2017 Nassau Stakes, Glorious Goodwood
- 47 – Roly Poly, 2017 Prix Rothschild, Deauville
- 46 – Roly Poly, 2017 Falmouth Stakes, Newmarket
- 45 – Winter, 2017 Coronation Stakes, Royal Ascot
- 44 – Caravaggio, 2017 Commonwealth Cup, Royal Ascot
- 43 – Highland Reel, 2017 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Royal Ascot
- 42 – Highland Reel, 2017 Coronation Cup, Epsom Downs
- 41 – Winter, 2017 Irish 1000 Guineas, Curragh
- 40 – Churchill, 2017 Irish 2000 Guineas, Curragh
- 39 – Churchill, 2017 2000 Guineas, Newmarket
- 38 – Minding, 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, Ascot
- 37 – Churchill, 2016 Dewhurst Stakes, Newmarket
- 36 – Rhododendron, 2016 Fillies’ Mile, Newmarket
- 35 – Found, 2016 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Chantilly
- 34 – Alice Springs, 2016 Sun Chariot Stakes, Newmarket
1-33
- 33 – Churchill, 2016 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes, Curragh
- 32 – Alice Springs, 2016 Matron Stakes, Leopardstown
- 31 – Minding, 2016 Nassau Stakes, Glorious Goodwood
- 30 – The Gurkha, 2016 Sussex Stakes, Glorious Goodwood
- 29 – Highland Reel, 2016 King George, Ascot
- 28 – Alice Springs, 2016 Falmouth Stakes, Newmarket
- 27 – Minding, 2016 Pretty Polly Stakes, Curragh
- 26 – Order Of St George, 2016 Ascot Gold Cup, Royal Ascot
- 25 – Minding, 2016 Epsom Oaks, Epsom Downs
- 24 – The Gurkha, 2016 French 2000 Guineas, Deauville
- 23 – Minding, 2016 1000 Guineas, Newmarket
- 22 – Highland Reel, 2015 Hong Kong Vase, Sha Tin
- 21 – Johannes Vermeer, 2015 Criterium International, Saint-Cloud
- 20 – Found, 2015 Breeders’ Cup Turf, Keeneland
- 19 – Hit It A Bomb, 2015 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, Keeneland
- 18 – Air Force Blue, 2015 Dewhurst Stakes, Newmarket
- 17 – Minding, 2015 Fillies’ Mile, Newmarket
- 16 – Ballydoyle, 2015 Prix Marcel Boussac, Longchamp
- 15 – Gleneagles, 2015 St James’s Palace Stakes, Royal Ascot
- 14 – Gleneagles, 2015 Irish 2000 Guineas, Curragh
- 13 – Gleneagles, 2015 2000 Guineas, Newmarket
- 12 – Adelaide, 2014 Cox Plate, Moonee Valley
- 11 – Found, 2014 Prix Marcel Boussac, Longchamp
- 10 – Tapestry, 2014 Yorkshire Oaks, York Ebor
- 9 – Marvellous, 2014 Irish 1000 Guineas, Curragh
- 8 – Magician, 2013 Breeders’ Cup Turf, Santa Anita Park
- 7 – Ruler Of The World, 2013 Epsom Derby, Epsom Downs
- 6 – George Vancouver, 2012 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, Santa Anita Park
- 5 – Homecoming Queen, 2012 1000 Guineas, Newmarket
- 4 – Wrote, 2011 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, Churchill Downs
- 3 – St Nicholas Abbey, 2011 Coronation Cup, Epsom Downs
- 2 – So You Think, 2011 Tattersalls Gold Cup, Curragh
- 1 – Beethoven, 2009 Dewhurst Stakes, Newmarket
Plenty More Winning Ryan Moore Rides at Group 1 Level to Come if Betting Right
It’s tempting to look back on notable winners from the Moore and O’Brien combination and celebrate them but connections won’t dwell on the milestone. While the fantastic four of star miler Churchill (4), classy filly Love (5), the versatile and internationally successful Highland Reel (5) and Arc heroine Minding (6) gave Moore 20 Grade / Group 1 winners together, there’s the future to think of.
In that spirit, his next victory at the highest level may depend on where those Coolmore paymasters want him to go. Changingoftheguard is their best chance of Doncaster St Leger success, according to the market, for all that one’s frontrunning style is a concern.
During a season where the final Classic of the campaign isn’t shaping up to be a vintage renewal, the Chester Vase and King Edward VII Stakes winner has a chance. Changingoftheguard is 13/2 second-favourite with BetUK for the Leger.
Connections may keep Moore in the Emerald Isle for the whole of Irish Champions Weekend instead. At this stage, it’s hard to see Luxembourg besting the undefeated Baaeed if shows up at Leopardstown. Even if William Haggas’ stable star doesn’t contest the Irish Champion Stakes, then there is Eclipse scorer Vadeni to contend with.
Luxembourg, who returned with a gutsy victory in the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes after missing most of the summer with a setback, is an 8/1 shot at BetUK to land the Leopardstown spoils.
Best Remaining Group 1 Ryan Moore Rides of 2022, Ante Post Odds & Probability of Winning
|Ryan Moore Rides
|Race
|Track
|Odds
|Chance of Winning
|Bookie
|CHANGINGOFTHEGUARD
|St Leger
|Doncaster
|13/2
|13%
|LUXEMBOURG
|Irish Champion Stakes
|Leopardstown
|8/1
|11%
|MEDITATE
|Cheveley Park Stakes
|Newmarket
|5/2
|29%
|BLACKBEARD
|Middle Park Stakes
|Newmarket
|7/2
|22%
|LITTLE BIG BEAR
|Dewhurst Stakes
|Newmarket
|2/1
|33%
All odds correct as of 10:30 BST on Monday, 22 August 2022.
Typically strong hand for juvenile division
Some winning Ryan Moore rides look on the cards for the Sunday of Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh, though. The unbeaten juvenile Meditate could take in the Moyglare Stud Stakes en route to other top level autumn tests in the UK. Those include the Cheveley Park Stakes and Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket, for which she’s 5/2 and 7/2 favourite with BetUK to win.
Also among the two-year-olds to take serious note of are Little Big Bear and the aforementioned Blackbeard. Following the latter’s win in France, O’Brien indicated Little Big Bear would step up in trip for the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes. After that, the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket could also be on the cards.
Little Big Bear is 2/1 market leader at BetUK for that in October. Blackbeard could also be heading to the Rowley Mile for the Middle Park Stakes next month. He looks overpriced at 7/2 with the same firm for another 6f Group 1 win after landing the Morny. The pair will be kept apart as Coolmore seek to mop up all the prize money.
Away from the juveniles, Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup hero Kyprios looks the best of Ryan Moore rides for British Champions Day at this stage. The only trouble is this race is a Group 2 on a card where all other conditions contests are Group 1s!
One thing’s for sure, this prolific combination of Moore and O’Brien doesn’t show any sign of slowing down. Before this year is out, they and their powerful backers look certain to be in the winners’ enclosure after more big races.