Successful Ryan Moore rides are often significant, but there was a major milestone for the jockey at Deauville on Sunday. Steering Blackbeard to victory in the Prix Morny was his 100th Group 1 winner for trainer Aidan O’Brien.

Moore’s first top level victory for the master of Ballydoyle came way back in 2009 aboard Beethoven in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket. This enduring horse racing partnership has since taken Moore all over the world.

Armed with some of the best ammunition provided by owner-breeders Coolmore, namely John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith, O’Brien and his top jockey have simply dominated the sport on the Flat. For evidence of that, look no further than 21 Grade / Group 1 winning Ryan Moore rides for the yard in 2017 alone.

List of Grade / Group 1 Winning Ryan Moore Rides for Aidan O’Brien

100 – Blackbeard, 2022 Prix Morny, Deauville 99 – Little Big Bear, 2022 Phoenix Stakes, Curragh

98 – Kyprios, 2022 Goodwood Cup, Glorious Goodwood 97 – Tenebrism, 2022 Prix Jean Prat, Deauville

96 – Kyprios, 2022 Ascot Gold Cup, Royal Ascot 95 – Tuesday, 2022 Epsom Oaks, Epsom Downs

94 – Luxembourg, 2021 Vertem Futurity Trophy, Doncaster 93 – Tenebrism, 2021 Cheveley Park Stakes, Newmarket

92 – St Mark’s Basilica, 2021 Irish Champion Stakes, Leopardstown 91 – Snowfall, 2021 Yorkshire Oaks, York Ebor

90 – Santa Barbara, 2021 Beverley D Stakes, Arlington Park 89 – Mother Earth, 2021 Prix Rothschild, Deauville

88 – Snowfall, 2021 Irish Oaks, Curragh 87 – Bolshoi Ballet, 2021 Belmont Derby, Belmont Park

86 – Santa Barbara, 2021 Belmont Oaks, Belmont Park 85 – St Mark’s Basilica, 2021 Coral-Eclipse, Sandown Park

84 – Love, 2021 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Royal Ascot 83 – Mogul, 2020 Hong Kong Vase, Sha Tin

82 – Love, 2020 Yorkshire Oaks, York Ebor 81 – Love, 2020 Epsom Oaks, Epsom Downs

80 – Circus Maximus, 2020 Queen Anne Stakes, Royal Ascot 79 – Love, 2020 1000 Guineas, Newmarket

78 – Magic Wand, 2019 Mackinnon Stakes, Flemington 77 – Love, 2019 Moyglare Stud Stakes, Curragh

76 – Fairyland, 2019 Flying Five Stakes, Curragh 75 – Magical, 2019 Irish Champion Stakes, Leopardstown

74 – Circus Maximus, 2019 Prix du Moulin, Longchamp 73 – Japan, 2019 Juddmonte International, York Ebor

72 – Japan, 2019 Grand Prix de Paris, Longchamp 71 – Ten Sovereigns, 2019 July Cup, Newmarket

70 – Circus Maximus, 2019 St James’s Palace Stakes, Royal Ascot 69 – Hermosa, 2019 Irish 1000 Guineas, Curragh

67 – Magical, 2018 British Champions Fillies & Mares, Ascot 66 – Flag Of Honour, 2018 Irish St Leger, Curragh

65 – Kew Gardens, 2018 St Leger, Doncaster 64 – Kew Gardens, 2018 Grand Prix de Paris, Longchamp

63 – U S Navy Flag, 2018 July Cup, Newmarket 62 – Athena, 2018 Belmont Oaks, Belmont Park

61 – Merchant Navy, 2018 Diamond Jubilee Stakes, Royal Ascot 60 – Rhododendron, 2018 Lockinge Stakes, Newbury

59 – Highland Reel, 2017 Hong Kong Vase, Sha Tin 58 – Mendelssohn, 2017 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, Del Mar

57 – Saxon Warrior, 2017 Racing Post Trophy, Doncaster 56 – Hydrangea, 2017 British Champions Fillies & Mares, Ascot

55 – U S Navy Flag, 2017 Dewhurst Stakes, Newmarket 54 – Roly Poly, 2017 Sun Chariot Stakes, Newmarket

53 – Happily, 2017 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, Chantilly 52 – Clemmie, 2017 Cheveley Park Stakes, Newmarket

51 – Capri, 2017 St Leger, Doncaster 50 – Order Of St George, 2017 Irish St Leger, Curragh

49 – Sioux Nation, 2017 Phoenix Stakes, Curragh 48 – Winter, 2017 Nassau Stakes, Glorious Goodwood

47 – Roly Poly, 2017 Prix Rothschild, Deauville 46 – Roly Poly, 2017 Falmouth Stakes, Newmarket

45 – Winter, 2017 Coronation Stakes, Royal Ascot 44 – Caravaggio, 2017 Commonwealth Cup, Royal Ascot

43 – Highland Reel, 2017 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Royal Ascot 42 – Highland Reel, 2017 Coronation Cup, Epsom Downs

41 – Winter, 2017 Irish 1000 Guineas, Curragh 40 – Churchill, 2017 Irish 2000 Guineas, Curragh

39 – Churchill, 2017 2000 Guineas, Newmarket 38 – Minding, 2016 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, Ascot

37 – Churchill, 2016 Dewhurst Stakes, Newmarket 36 – Rhododendron, 2016 Fillies’ Mile, Newmarket

35 – Found, 2016 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Chantilly 34 – Alice Springs, 2016 Sun Chariot Stakes, Newmarket

33 – Churchill, 2016 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes, Curragh

32 – Alice Springs, 2016 Matron Stakes, Leopardstown 31 – Minding, 2016 Nassau Stakes, Glorious Goodwood

30 – The Gurkha, 2016 Sussex Stakes, Glorious Goodwood 29 – Highland Reel, 2016 King George, Ascot

28 – Alice Springs, 2016 Falmouth Stakes, Newmarket 27 – Minding, 2016 Pretty Polly Stakes, Curragh

26 – Order Of St George, 2016 Ascot Gold Cup, Royal Ascot 25 – Minding, 2016 Epsom Oaks, Epsom Downs

24 – The Gurkha, 2016 French 2000 Guineas, Deauville 23 – Minding, 2016 1000 Guineas, Newmarket

22 – Highland Reel, 2015 Hong Kong Vase, Sha Tin 21 – Johannes Vermeer, 2015 Criterium International, Saint-Cloud

20 – Found, 2015 Breeders’ Cup Turf, Keeneland 19 – Hit It A Bomb, 2015 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, Keeneland

18 – Air Force Blue, 2015 Dewhurst Stakes, Newmarket 17 – Minding, 2015 Fillies’ Mile, Newmarket

16 – Ballydoyle, 2015 Prix Marcel Boussac, Longchamp 15 – Gleneagles, 2015 St James’s Palace Stakes, Royal Ascot

14 – Gleneagles, 2015 Irish 2000 Guineas, Curragh 13 – Gleneagles, 2015 2000 Guineas, Newmarket

12 – Adelaide, 2014 Cox Plate, Moonee Valley 11 – Found, 2014 Prix Marcel Boussac, Longchamp

10 – Tapestry, 2014 Yorkshire Oaks, York Ebor 9 – Marvellous, 2014 Irish 1000 Guineas, Curragh

8 – Magician, 2013 Breeders’ Cup Turf, Santa Anita Park 7 – Ruler Of The World, 2013 Epsom Derby, Epsom Downs

6 – George Vancouver, 2012 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, Santa Anita Park 5 – Homecoming Queen, 2012 1000 Guineas, Newmarket

4 – Wrote, 2011 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, Churchill Downs 3 – St Nicholas Abbey, 2011 Coronation Cup, Epsom Downs

2 – So You Think, 2011 Tattersalls Gold Cup, Curragh 1 – Beethoven, 2009 Dewhurst Stakes, Newmarket

Plenty More Winning Ryan Moore Rides at Group 1 Level to Come if Betting Right

It’s tempting to look back on notable winners from the Moore and O’Brien combination and celebrate them but connections won’t dwell on the milestone. While the fantastic four of star miler Churchill (4), classy filly Love (5), the versatile and internationally successful Highland Reel (5) and Arc heroine Minding (6) gave Moore 20 Grade / Group 1 winners together, there’s the future to think of.

In that spirit, his next victory at the highest level may depend on where those Coolmore paymasters want him to go. Changingoftheguard is their best chance of Doncaster St Leger success, according to the market, for all that one’s frontrunning style is a concern.

During a season where the final Classic of the campaign isn’t shaping up to be a vintage renewal, the Chester Vase and King Edward VII Stakes winner has a chance. Changingoftheguard is 13/2 second-favourite with BetUK for the Leger.

Connections may keep Moore in the Emerald Isle for the whole of Irish Champions Weekend instead. At this stage, it’s hard to see Luxembourg besting the undefeated Baaeed if shows up at Leopardstown. Even if William Haggas’ stable star doesn’t contest the Irish Champion Stakes, then there is Eclipse scorer Vadeni to contend with.

Luxembourg, who returned with a gutsy victory in the Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes after missing most of the summer with a setback, is an 8/1 shot at BetUK to land the Leopardstown spoils.

Best Remaining Group 1 Ryan Moore Rides of 2022, Ante Post Odds & Probability of Winning

Ryan Moore Rides Race Track Odds Chance of Winning Bookie CHANGINGOFTHEGUARD St Leger Doncaster 13/2 13% LUXEMBOURG Irish Champion Stakes Leopardstown 8/1 11% MEDITATE Cheveley Park Stakes Newmarket 5/2 29% BLACKBEARD Middle Park Stakes Newmarket 7/2 22% LITTLE BIG BEAR Dewhurst Stakes Newmarket 2/1 33%

All odds correct as of 10:30 BST on Monday, 22 August 2022.

Typically strong hand for juvenile division

Some winning Ryan Moore rides look on the cards for the Sunday of Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh, though. The unbeaten juvenile Meditate could take in the Moyglare Stud Stakes en route to other top level autumn tests in the UK. Those include the Cheveley Park Stakes and Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket, for which she’s 5/2 and 7/2 favourite with BetUK to win.

Also among the two-year-olds to take serious note of are Little Big Bear and the aforementioned Blackbeard. Following the latter’s win in France, O’Brien indicated Little Big Bear would step up in trip for the Vincent O’Brien National Stakes. After that, the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket could also be on the cards.

Little Big Bear is 2/1 market leader at BetUK for that in October. Blackbeard could also be heading to the Rowley Mile for the Middle Park Stakes next month. He looks overpriced at 7/2 with the same firm for another 6f Group 1 win after landing the Morny. The pair will be kept apart as Coolmore seek to mop up all the prize money.

Away from the juveniles, Ascot Gold Cup and Goodwood Cup hero Kyprios looks the best of Ryan Moore rides for British Champions Day at this stage. The only trouble is this race is a Group 2 on a card where all other conditions contests are Group 1s!

One thing’s for sure, this prolific combination of Moore and O’Brien doesn’t show any sign of slowing down. Before this year is out, they and their powerful backers look certain to be in the winners’ enclosure after more big races.