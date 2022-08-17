Brilliant Baaeed Remains Unbeaten With Easy Juddmonte International Win

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Baaeed landed the 2022 Juddmonte International by an impressive 6 1/2 lengths to further enhance his already impeccable reputation. The William Haggas-trained 4 year-old had some people questioning the step-up in trip to 1m2f, but the way he quickened to victory has kicked this doubt firmly into touch.

So, where next for the best racehorse on the planet?



Baaeed Impressive In 2022 Juddmonte International



Well, that was impressive – wasn’t it? The William Haggas-trained BAAEED, who already has the tag as the ‘highest-rated horse on the planet’ added another string to his bow on Wednesday by winning for the first time beyond a mile.

The son of Sea The Stars was stepping up to 1m2f in the Group One Juddmonte International on the opening day of the York Ebor Festival, with many questioning his ability to stay the extra two furlongs.

“It was a spectacular performance and I’m glad now that everyone will now believe in him,” winning trainer William Haggas told the Racing Post

Jockey Jim Crowley had him switched off at the back of the pack for much of the race with the 2021 winner – Mishriff – racing up with the pace and the Ryan Moore-ridden High Definition taking them along.

However, once turning into the long York straight, it was clear that Baaeed was travelling the best of the 6 runners and ‘one-by-one’ he picked off his rivals – the last of which was the already mentioned 2021 winner of the race – Mishriff – who landed this prize by 6 lengths 12 months ago.

Baaeed, once again, showed his cracking turn-of-foot about a furlong out to breeze past last year’s winner and eventually took the race by an impressive 6 1/2 lengths.

Jim Crowley told the Racing Post after the race: “I couldn’t believe it. I always knew it was there, even from day one when I rode him at Newmarket. He’s got everything, he’s the perfect racehorse.

“I’m not joking here – he’d win a July Cup all the way up to a mile and a half, he has everything. He’s as good as the greats.”

Frankel Comparisons Continue

With that now 10 races unbeaten and the fact he’s won beyond a mile, then many horse racing fans continue to compare Baaeed to the mighty Frankel, who won the Juddmonte in 2012 and ended his career unbeaten from 14 starts.

Juddmonte International Time: Frankel 2 minutes 6.59 seconds

Juddmonte International Time: Baaeed 2 minutes 9.30 seconds

Watch Brilliant Baaeed Winning The 2022 Juddmonte International Again



2022 Juddmonte International Full Result

1st: BAAEED 2/5 fav (William Haggas/Jim Crowley)

2nd: Mishriff 4/1

3rd: Sir Busker 100/1

Baaeed’s Career In Numbers

Age: 4

Runs: 10

Wins: 10

Group One Wins: 6

Total Prize Money: £2,622,282

Where Next For Baaeed? Ascot Champion Stakes The Favoured Target



With connections stating this will be the final season for BAAEED before a lucrative career at stud follows, there is likely to be just ONE race left for the Shadwell-owned superstar.

He’s entered for three races, that include the Irish Champion Stakes and QEII Stakes at Ascot, but connections are preferring to keep him at this new trip of 1m2f and head to the Ascot Champion Stakes on 15th October – Baaeed can be backed @ 2/5 with BetUK

Baaeed Entries and Possible Next Races

