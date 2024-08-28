NBA

Russell Westbrook Confirms New Jersey Number With The Nuggets And Its Not His Historic 0

Olly Taliku
New Denver guard Russell Westbrook has put to bed any rumours of a feud within his new team, saying he had no problem taking a new number and letting Christian Braun wear his iconic 0. 

Russell Westbrook’s New Number

With Russell Westbrook joining the Nuggets this year, there was speculation over what number the former Clippers star would wear for his new team.

Westbrook has worn the number 0 throughout his career and he has made the jersey iconic in the NBA, but he won’t be donning his usual number when he arrives in Denver this season.

23-year-old Christian Braun has worn 0 for the Nuggets in both season’s he has been on the team and fans online were creating rumours that suggested Westbrook may have problem with the youngster.

Westbrook took to Instagram on Tuesday night to address these rumours, as well as confirming what shirt number he will wear when the season gets underway in late October.

“Let’s please leave out young star alone.

“CB [Braun] and I never discussed him passing along the number 0,” his post read. “I didn’t want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a ‘new’ number.”

“The excitement of the new season has already begun, and unfortunately I know that means the offload of many false stories.

“Not today! CB and I are locked in and ready to get things rockin’ in the mile high city!”

Westbrook signed the post off with ‘The Brodie – 4’, which suggests that the 35-year-old will take that number for his debut season in Denver.

The new Nuggets guard has worn the number four once throughout his career, during a single season in Washington with the Wizards in 2020-21.

Last year Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in the NBA during his final season in LA after a disappointing two year stint for the Clippers.

Olly Taliku

