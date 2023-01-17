American Football

Russel Gage Hospitalised Over Fears of Neck Injury After Sickening Blow to the Head

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Linkedin
Gage
Gage
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Tampa Bay receiver Russel Gage was stretchered off the field during their wild card playoff defeat to Dallas Cowboys following an awkward blow to the head.

The incident occurred with just under three minutes left in the final quarter after an incomplete pass on second-and-10. Gage stumbled during the passage of play as he attempted to catch the pass, only for Donovan Wilson to plough full force into his head and neck on his way down.

As silence fell across the stadium in Flordia, the 26-year-old was seen attempting to get back to his feet but was unable to, prompting the medical team to rush on field and tend to his injuries.

His fellow teammates, and most notably Tom Brady, can be seen in the clip below visibly shocked at seeing Gage attempt to get back to his feet.

 

“They took him to the hospital right now, he has a concussion. They’ll also test him for potential neck injuries,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles confirmed in the press conference following the 31-14 defeat to the Cowboys.

He also went on to address whether there was movement in his extremities, to which he said, “his fingers were moving when he was down there. I don’t know about the rest.”

Just as Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers from his frightening cardiac arrest at the beginning of January, fans of the NFL were fearing the worst as players and staff huddled around Gage to take the knee, just as they did little over a fortnight ago. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was later discharged from a Buffalo hospital last week.

“It was really tough – especially with what happened a couple weeks ago,” Tampa linebacker Lavonte David said.

“Russ is a great dude off the field and a great guy on the field. We definitely hope he’s well. He was moving and stuff like that; that was a good sign. Definitely hope he’s okay.”

45-year-old Tom Brady fell to defeat against the Cowboys for the first time in his career after eight meetings as Dak Prescott led spirited Dallas side to a convincing win in Tampa. They now face another trip on the road in the Divisional Round as they travel to California on Sunday to face the 49ers (14-4).

 

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Linkedin

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Charlie Rhodes

Linkedin
Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Gage
American Football

LATEST Russel Gage Hospitalised Over Fears of Neck Injury After Sickening Blow to the Head

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  43min
Australian Open 2023 Predictions
American Football
Australian Open 2023 Predictions: Who Are The Big Hitters in Melbourne?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  18h

The first major of the year is here and the Australian Open typically serves as a clear indicator as to who will be the main Grand Slam competitors throughout the…

skysports sam hubbard joe burrow 6025331
American Football
Bengals’ Joe Burrow salutes Sam Hubbard in dramatic win vs Ravens
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18h

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has saluted game-winning teammate Sam Hubbard following a dramatic 24-17 Wild Card playoff win on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. As the game entered the…

1446073223.0
American Football
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Joe Lyons  •  18h
Ryan Jensen
American Football
Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen expected to play vs. Cowboys
Author image Olly Taliku  •  18h
Sam Hubbard
American Football
Bengals’ Sam Hubbard Says He ‘Will Never Replicate a Feeling Like That In Life’ After Game-Winning Fumble Return
Author image Olly Taliku  •  19h
Buccaneers vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay Tips
American Football
Buccaneers vs Cowboys Same Game Parlay Tips – Key Stats and Trends For NFL Wild Card Playoff
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  21h
Arrow to top