Bills safety Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital

Joe Lyons
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from a Cincinnati hospital following a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football and returned home to New York.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed on the field and entered cardiac arrest after a tackle from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, with the University of Pittsburgh graduate requiring CPR for approximately ten minutes.

Hamlin was resuscitated at the stadium and transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati where he fought for his life in critical condition as doctors worked around the clock to help him breathe independently and without a ventilator.

Buffalo sealed a famous 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday and dedicated the performance to Hamlin, who ‘set off every alarm in the ICU’ after Nyheim Hines returned the opening kick-off for a touchdown to begin the game.

Dr William Knight said:

“I travelled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and local care crew, including team-mates that were with us on the field when Damar Hamlin collapsed.

“He landed safely and, as standard with anybody who has gone through what he’s gone through this past week and certainly after flying on a plane, he’s going to be observed and monitored to ensure that there’s no impact on the flight of his condition or on his lungs.

“Dr. Timothy Pritts and I have spoken extensively with his air team in Buffalo, and I can confirm that he’s doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery. Since our last update to you, Damar Hamlin has met a number of key milestones on his journey to recovery.”

NFL betting sites have the Buffalo Bills as second favorites to win the Super Bowl this year, priced at +400 with BetOnline – slightly behind Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs at +340.

The New York side are bidding for a first Super Bowl appearance since 1993, when they made four straight from 1990-93 but have never managed to lift the Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Super Bowl LVII 2023 Odds

Below we have listed the latest odds from the outright Super Bowl betting market on BetOnline, which has experienced a monumental shift in recent weeks after several teams have emerged as serious candidates.

Team Odds Play
Kansas City Chiefs +340 BetOnline logo
Buffalo Bills +410 BetOnline logo
San Francisco 49ers
 +475 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia Eagles
 +550 BetOnline logo
Cincinnati Bengals
 +750 BetOnline logo
Dallas Cowboys
 +1400 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2000 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Chargers
 +2200 BetOnline logo
Minnesota Vikings
 +3300 BetOnline logo
Baltimore Ravens
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Jacksonville Jaguars
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Miami Dolphins
 +5000 BetOnline logo
New York Giants
 +6000 BetOnline logo
Seattle Seahawks
 +6600 BetOnline logo

 

 

