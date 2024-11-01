Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has said Manchester United is in the final stages of securing a move for Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim. Both clubs have prepared the documents needed to finalize the deal, and things are on track on the manager’s side as well. The Portuguese tactician is likely to join the Mancunians on a three-year deal (until June 2027).

Manchester United to Seal Ruben Amorim Deal in Coming Days

Mere hours after dismissing Erik ten Hag from his position as head coach, the Red Devils officially made a move for Sporting CP manager Amorim. The Portuguese outfit confirmed that United had opted to trigger the 39-year-old’s €10 million ($10.8 million) release clause.

Romano, one of the most trusted reporters in the business, expects the deal to be official in the next few days. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Italian wrote:

“Manchester United and Sporting have prepared all documents for Ruben Amorim’s move to be sealed in the next [few] days.

“Same on [the] manager side as Amorim will sign at Man Utd until June 2027, as planned. Formal steps to follow soon.”

Until Amorim takes charge, Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as Manchester United’s caretaker manager. The Dutchman enjoyed the perfect start to his tenure on Wednesday (October 30), taking United to an emphatic 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Paul Merson Warns Ruben Amorim Ahead of Imminent Man Utd Move

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has Amorim about the weight of expectations at Man Utd, saying it will be a massive step up for him.

On Sky Sports, Merson said (via Football365):

“He’s done amazing at Sporting. This is going to be different. No disrespect. They play against Porto and Benfica and that’s it.

“He’s coming in to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world. We’ve seen it with Ten Hag: brilliant at Ajax, come to Man Utd, win one, draw one, lose one and you’re under pressure. There’s a lot of work to be done. This is five steps up.”

He added:

“Will Amorim be different to the managers who have gone before? I don’t know if he will. He’s managed in Portugal, done everything right, his team did very well against Arsenal last year. But this is different. It’s hard to explain.”

Amorim has enjoyed an exceptional spell at Sporting, winning two Primeira Liga titles and two Taca da Liga trophies. He has enjoyed a spotless run in the Portuguese top flight this term, taking Sporting to nine consecutive victories.