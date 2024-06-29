Soccer

“Something like that is so silly” – Wayne Rooney Explains Why He Is ‘Worried’ About England Ace Jude Bellingham

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
England Ace Jude Bellingham
England Ace Jude Bellingham

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has confessed he is worried about England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. The ex-England striker is not happy with Bellingham’s body language and has asked him to keep his frustration in check.

Jude Bellingham Has Not Fired On All Cylinders For England In EURO 2024

Fresh off winning La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and Supercopa de Espana with Real Madrid, Bellingham joined the England camp with a massive reputation. Every Three Lions supporter expected the 20-year-old to lead the charge in EURO 2024, take his country to important wins.

The Real Madrid midfielder started fantastically, scoring England’s only goal in their 1-0 win over Serbia on Matchday 1. In the following two games, however, he failed to live up to his lofty standards. He struggled to get involved, regularly cutting a frustrated figure at the top of the English midfield. As a result, many pundits have challenged Gareth Southgate to shuffle the pack and drop the Ballon d’Or contender from his starting XI.

Wayne Rooney Urges Jude Bellingham Not To Do Anything ‘Stupid’

Unlike many of his peers, Rooney has not asked Southgate to swing his ax. But he, too, is not happy with Bellingham’s showings; more specifically his body language.

Rooney claimed Bellingham’s apparent frustration was not only bad for morale but could also push him to hurt himself and his team. Explaining why he was worried about Bellingham, Rooney wrote in his column for The Times:

Three or four times in the first half he [Bellingham] could not hide his frustration (against Slovenia). He was turning round to look at others and throwing his arms up. Body language like that sends a message to the fans, to his teammates, to the manager.

I just hope the frustration doesn’t boil over to the point where he gets a red card or does something stupid and gets himself injured. Against Slovenia, it looked as if he was getting close.”

He concluded the topic, adding:

There was the time he ran through but the pass was overhit and he slid on his knees off the side, almost smashing into the advertising boards. Frustration. But something like that is so silly — you can injure yourself.

It will be interesting to see if Bellingham can keep Rooney’s advice in mind when England take on Slovakia in UEFA EURO Round of 16 on Sunday evening (June 30).

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
England Ace Jude Bellingham
Soccer

LATEST “Something like that is so silly” – Wayne Rooney Explains Why He Is ‘Worried’ About England Ace Jude Bellingham

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 29 2024
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia For Georgia In EURO
Soccer
“Kvaratskhelia is better than all of Spain” – Georgia Star Giorgi Mamardashvili Sends Stern Warning To Spain Ahead Of EURO 2024 Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 29 2024

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has hyped his teammate and talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ahead of their EURO 2024 Round-of-16 clash with two-time European champions Spain. The Valencia goalkeeper has boldly claimed…

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
“Assessing this last year, I think so” – Real Madrid Star Calls Himself The Best In His Position
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 28 2024

Real Madrid skipper Dani Carvajal has declared himself the best right-back in the world. The Spain international also believes he is enjoying the best year of his career and wants…

England Boss Gareth Southgate
Soccer
“It clearly doesn’t work” – Liverpool Legend Didi Hamann Challenges Gareth Southgate To Drop 3 England Stars To EURO 2024 Knockouts
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 28 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Report: Arsenal Are Plotting Shock Move For Barcelona Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 28 2024
Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Premier League Striker Is ‘Too Expensive’ For Blues
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 28 2024
Wolves Sign Deal With SUDU
Soccer
‘Templated’ No More: Premier League Giants Wolves Try A Fresh Approach With SUDU
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Jun 28 2024
Arrow to top