Houston Texans OT Tytus Howard Breaks Hand “Out A While”

Owen Jones
Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard broke his hand in practice and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans says he will be “out a while”.

 

This is a tough blow to a Texans team that has already announced that their number two overall pick C.J. Stroud will be starting week one of the preseason. Not having one of your standout tackles to protect him will be a tough test for the young QB. Howard was drafted in the forst round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Texans and has been a mainstay on that offensive line. He has gotten better every season and earned himself a nice payday. He signed a three-year $56 million dollar extension with the Texans which kicks in at the start of the 2024 NFL season.

Howard just had surgery today on the broken hand, so at least he addressed the injury as soon as it happened. Howard is one of if not the best offensive lineman they have other than Laremy Tunsil. The tackle tandem in Houston is one of the most underrated duos in the NFL. No one talks about them because they are in Houston.

The Houston Texans are +1000 to win the AFC South according to Texas sportsbooks.

Howard Impact On The Running Game

No one still does not know how long Howard will be out, but it looks like he will miss all of the preseason and the start of the regular season. His loss will be felt on the offensive line and the running game. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans came from San Francisco as that team had success running the football. It will come as no surprise if Ryans and the Texans want to emulate a similar style of play. This might be a tougher task as Howard will not be there for a while.

Veteran and former New York Jets tackle George Fant is expected to be taking the first team reps while Howard is sidelined.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
