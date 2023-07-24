NFL

Texans: Rookie QB C.J. Stroud has agreed to a four-year, $36.3 million contract, all fully guaranteed

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
C.J. Stroud Texans pic

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans took Ohio State QB Bryce Young with the second overall pick. Stroud was OSU’s starting QB for two seasons, passing for 85 touchdowns and over 8,000 yards. He’s a special talent and the Texans had no problem taking him so high in the draft. 

Davis Mills did not cut it as the Texans’ starting QB last season and it was clear the team needed a major upgrade. C.J. Stroud is an easy replacement for Mills at QB. However, he hasn’t been named the starter yet by the first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. The second overall pick got a four-year, $36.3 million contract, all fully guaranteed. It’s the first Texans rookie to get all the money upfront.

C.J. Stroud is hoping to be a star QB with the Houston Texans


Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network reported that Stroud got $36.3 million over a four-year deal and a $23.38 million signing bonus. This is a record-breaking deal for the Texans who have never fully guaranteed the contract for any rookie. Stroud is the first Texan to get all the money upfront at signing.

The contract discussions are now over for the rookie QB and he can fully focus on football. With a new head coach and new QB for next season, the Texans have a small glimmer of hope after a rough 3-13 record in 2022. Along with Stroud at #2 overall, the Texans also traded up in the first round with the Cardinals to the #3 pick.


Houston took Alabam’s Will Anderson with the #3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Texans are optimistic about their future with their new-look roster for 2023. The Texans will open up the season vs the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. C.J. Stroud is the presumed franchise QB of the future for Houston and he’ll be looking to lead the team to a better record than they had in 2022.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
C.J. Stroud Texans pic
NFL

LATEST Texans: Rookie QB C.J. Stroud has agreed to a four-year, $36.3 million contract, all fully guaranteed

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  55min
CJ
NFL
Lions Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s Injury Not Considered Serious
Author image Owen Jones  •  1h

Detroit Lions key free agent addition Chauncey Gardner-Johnson went down in practice today with a non-contact knee injury.   Chauncey Gardner-Johnson did not suffer any structural damage after undergoing tests,…

Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) passed his camp physical and will avoid the PUP list
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

Tomorrow, the Las Vegas Raiders will report to their first day of training camp. After six seasons with the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with the…

rsz dfdf
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Contemplated Retirement After Super Bowl Injury
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
C.J. Gardner Johnson Lions pic
NFL
Lions: C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a non-contact injury (leg) and was carted off at practice
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Nyheim Hines Bills pic
NFL
Bills: RB Nyheim Hines suffered a significant knee injury and is expected to miss the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
rsz ewscrippsbrightspotcdn
NFL
Dalvin Cook Could Face A Suspension For Domestic Violence, Remains Unsigned
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 22 2023
Arrow to top