In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans took Ohio State QB with the second overall pick. Stroud was OSU's starting QB for two seasons, passing for 85 touchdowns and over 8,000 yards. He's a special talent and the Texans had no problem taking him so high in the draft.

Davis Mills did not cut it as the Texans’ starting QB last season and it was clear the team needed a major upgrade. C.J. Stroud is an easy replacement for Mills at QB. However, he hasn’t been named the starter yet by the first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans. The second overall pick got a four-year, $36.3 million contract, all fully guaranteed. It’s the first Texans rookie to get all the money upfront.

C.J. Stroud is hoping to be a star QB with the Houston Texans

Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network reported that Stroud got $36.3 million over a four-year deal and a $23.38 million signing bonus. This is a record-breaking deal for the Texans who have never fully guaranteed the contract for any rookie. Stroud is the first Texan to get all the money upfront at signing.

The contract discussions are now over for the rookie QB and he can fully focus on football. With a new head coach and new QB for next season, the Texans have a small glimmer of hope after a rough 3-13 record in 2022. Along with Stroud at #2 overall, the Texans also traded up in the first round with the Cardinals to the #3 pick.

Houston took Alabam’s Will Anderson with the #3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The Texans are optimistic about their future with their new-look roster for 2023. The Texans will open up the season vs the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. C.J. Stroud is the presumed franchise QB of the future for Houston and he’ll be looking to lead the team to a better record than they had in 2022.